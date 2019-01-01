Building Batch Pipelines in Cloud Data Fusion
Create a batch pipeline with Pipeline Studio in Cloud Data Fusion
Use Wrangler to interactively transform data
Write output into BigQuery
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. This lab will teach you how to use the Pipeline Studio in Cloud Data Fusion to build an ETL pipeline. Pipeline Studio exposes the building blocks and built-in plugins for you to build your batch pipeline, one node at a time. You will also use the Wrangler plugin to build and apply transformations to your data that goes through the pipeline.
