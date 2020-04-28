About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand use-cases for real-time streaming analytics.

  • Use Pub/Sub asynchronous messaging service to manage data events.

  • Write streaming pipelines and run transformations where necessary.

  • Interoperate Dataflow, BigQuery and Pub/Sub for real-time streaming and analysis

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 minutes to complete

Introduction

2 minutes to complete
10 minutes to complete

Introduction to Processing Streaming Data

10 minutes to complete
2 hours to complete

Serverless Messaging with Pub/Sub

2 hours to complete
1 hour to complete

Dataflow Streaming Features

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

High-Throughput BigQuery and Bigtable Streaming Features

3 hours to complete
3 hours to complete

Advanced BigQuery Functionality and Performance

3 hours to complete
1 minute to complete

Summary

1 minute to complete
Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING RESILIENT STREAMING ANALYTICS SYSTEMS ON GOOGLE CLOUD

