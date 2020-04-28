Processing streaming data is becoming increasingly popular as streaming enables businesses to get real-time metrics on business operations. This course covers how to build streaming data pipelines on Google Cloud. Pub/Sub is described for handling incoming streaming data. The course also covers how to apply aggregations and transformations to streaming data using Dataflow, and how to store processed records to BigQuery or Cloud Bigtable for analysis. Learners will get hands-on experience building streaming data pipeline components on Google Cloud using QwikLabs.
About this Course
What you will learn
Understand use-cases for real-time streaming analytics.
Use Pub/Sub asynchronous messaging service to manage data events.
Write streaming pipelines and run transformations where necessary.
Interoperate Dataflow, BigQuery and Pub/Sub for real-time streaming and analysis
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This module introduces the course and agenda
Introduction to Processing Streaming Data
This modules talks about challenges with processing streaming data
Serverless Messaging with Pub/Sub
This module talks about using Pub/Sub to ingest incoming streaming data
Dataflow Streaming Features
This module revisits Dataflow and focuses on its streaming data processing capabilities
High-Throughput BigQuery and Bigtable Streaming Features
This modules covers BigQuery and Bigtable for streaming data
Advanced BigQuery Functionality and Performance
This module dives into more advanced features of BigQuery
Summary
This module recaps the topics covered in course
Reviews
- 5 stars67.24%
- 4 stars25.80%
- 3 stars5.38%
- 2 stars1.39%
- 1 star0.17%
TOP REVIEWS FROM BUILDING RESILIENT STREAMING ANALYTICS SYSTEMS ON GOOGLE CLOUD
The most compacted and impacted course in data engineering with abundance of resources. A lot to learn from this course.
Excellent, googles team explains things in a straightforward and hands-on manner that gets you ready to start integrating BigQuery, BigTable, DataFusion, and Data Studio in a matter of hours.
Another excellent course. Many opportunities to use Cloud Dataflow and effective ways of using Google's big data warehouse, BigQuery.
Great course to understand how to create batch and streaming pipelines to ingest data into data lakes and data warehouses, and advanced bigquery techniques optimization.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I preview a course before enrolling?
What will I get when I enroll?
When will I receive my Course Certificate?
Why can’t I audit this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.