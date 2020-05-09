MP
May 20, 2020
Great course on understanding how to build streaming pipelines to ingest data into datalakes and datawarehouses , as well as techniques and technologies that support data querying optimization
FM
Apr 28, 2020
Excellent, googles team explains things in a straightforward and hands-on manner that gets you ready to start integrating BigQuery, BigTable, DataFusion, and Data Studio in a matter of hours.
By Xavier A A•
May 9, 2020
Nitin Aggarwal presentation was mediocre, Evan Jones is the best in this module.
By Quan P•
Feb 10, 2020
An Indian have strong accent, it hard to listening and focus on lecture content.
By Iman R•
May 25, 2020
Well in my opinion the most interesting part is on the topic of optimization of big query. Because from this student, specially me who take this course can gain an secret that we may not know if we didn't experience in the field or somebody tell us about how to perform the optimization
By Peter N•
Jun 29, 2020
Apart from the pub/sub/stream and bigtable modules, it's got great techniques for sharpening up your BigQuery SQL skills by approaching query investigation in a tactful way that will massively reduce query overhead while attaining optimisation
By Eathiraj L•
Jul 14, 2020
The course really teaches not just about the tools involved but also a real life production scenarios where these can be used.Then I would recommend this course to any fresher out there who wants to learn data engineering from scratch.
By Pritesh P•
Mar 12, 2021
Indeed, super informative course with pretty much detailing covered only trouble I faced with lab "Streaming Data Processing: Streaming Data Pipelines into Bigtable" where ProgressCheck for Task 3 was not completing despite performing correct steps which landed me on ending up retry lab attempts(5) with same issue everytime and then lastly I seek help from chat support where support engineer helped me to reset my lab quota and then lab worked on very first attempt and finally I got completion certificate...Finally :)
By Loc N•
Nov 11, 2020
Good overview. The streaming labs are hands-on with sufficient checkpoints. The BigQuery labs have good checkpoints too, but queries written by the lab are a bit hard to read - making it hard to compare the "antipatterns" and the "best practices". Otherwise, great course.
By Humberto R•
May 17, 2020
Without a doubt the best course, I have learned a lot not only from GCP but from many aspects of cloud computing and the skills necessary for a data engineer. Thank you very much for the opportunity.
By Miguel P•
May 21, 2020
By Frank J V M•
Apr 28, 2020
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 29, 2020
An excellent course. A great way to teach building streaming data pipelines and optimizing queries on BigQuery and BigTable (by , inter alia, partitioning data sets )through hands-on labs.
By Poldi R•
Feb 17, 2020
Great intro for streaming data with Google Cloud products. Especially liked learning with Qwiklabs, you really use the actual GCP! Also some nice examples of BigQuery GIS functions.
By Nestor A N•
Jan 10, 2022
Great course to understand how to create batch and streaming pipelines to ingest data into data lakes and data warehouses, and advanced bigquery techniques optimization.
By Cheikh B•
Jun 9, 2020
I learned more about Big Query and Windows functions in this course i recommande it to every body who want to perform on BQ. Thanks Google for this awsome course.
By Nicolás I C V•
Apr 24, 2020
A great introduction course to the GCP services that makes easier the building of streaming systems. Using Qwiklabs in the labs to learn using GCP was perfect!
By Willis M•
Aug 12, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. There is ample time in the labs to experiment and get familiar with the concepts and techniques being taught in this course.
By Mario F R O•
May 9, 2020
This course describes in a deep way the main concepts of streaming processing on GCP. The updates respect to previous course are very relevant.
By Hashan M•
May 9, 2020
It was really good experience as always at Google cloud platform. Thanks for the team for materials and great course content. appreciated.
By Antony J•
Oct 31, 2020
Another excellent course. Many opportunities to use Cloud Dataflow and effective ways of using Google's big data warehouse, BigQuery.
By Georges T•
May 31, 2020
Clair et complet
C'est parce qu'il y a ce genre de contenu que je progresse beaucoup plus vite sur GCP que sur les autres plateformes.
By Peter M•
Aug 6, 2020
Thanks Google. it's a wonderful course. It is a little bit difficult for me to understand what Nitin teaches in the course.
By Md F A•
Jun 13, 2021
The most compacted and impacted course in data engineering with abundance of resources. A lot to learn from this course.
By Gaurav B•
Mar 23, 2020
Overall content and coverage was good, but would suggest to have some detailed sessions around beam pipelines as well.
By NELSON C K C•
Mar 15, 2021
This course has the most important technique for building streaming data and building efficient big queries.
By Greg T•
Jul 29, 2020
The review of Cloud Pub/Sub and the advanced query functionality of BigQuery was especially good.