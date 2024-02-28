Board Infinity
Dataplex by Google Cloud
Dataplex by Google Cloud

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand the key features and functionalities of Google Cloud Dataplex.

  • Set up and effectively manage data lakes and warehouses within Dataplex.

  • Implement data processing workflows and integrate analytics tools in Dataplex.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes

There are 2 modules in this course

Module 1: Getting Started with Google Cloud Dataplex introduces the key concepts, setup, and basic operations of Google Cloud Dataplex. This module offers an overview of Dataplex, highlighting its benefits and functionalities. It guides you through setting up and configuring Dataplex, understanding the roles of data lakes and warehouses. Additionally, you'll learn about data ingestion, integration, managing and organizing data, as well as basic security and access control within Dataplex. This module is crucial for those starting their journey in cloud-based data management and analytics.

"Module 2: Implementing Data Management with Dataplex" delves deeper into practical aspects of data processing, analytics, and management within Google Cloud Dataplex. This module focuses on leveraging Dataplex for efficient data processing workflows and integrating analytics tools. It also covers automating data tasks for enhanced productivity. Further, it emphasizes best practices for data management, monitoring and optimizing data performance, and understanding compliance and governance issues in Dataplex. Ideal for those seeking to optimize their data management strategies, this module provides advanced insights and skills in Dataplex.

60 Courses70,287 learners

