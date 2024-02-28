Welcome to "Dataplex By Google Cloud " a comprehensive course designed to provide a thorough understanding of Google Cloud Dataplex, a platform for managing, monitoring, and analyzing data across various data systems in Google Cloud. Spanning two modules, the course begins with the fundamentals of Dataplex, including its setup, configuration, and basic functionalities. It then progresses to more advanced topics like data processing, analytics integration, task automation, and best practices in data management. This course is ideal for data professionals and cloud enthusiasts seeking to leverage Dataplex for efficient data handling, analysis, and governance in the cloud environment.
Understand the key features and functionalities of Google Cloud Dataplex.
Set up and effectively manage data lakes and warehouses within Dataplex.
Implement data processing workflows and integrate analytics tools in Dataplex.
Module 1: Getting Started with Google Cloud Dataplex introduces the key concepts, setup, and basic operations of Google Cloud Dataplex. This module offers an overview of Dataplex, highlighting its benefits and functionalities. It guides you through setting up and configuring Dataplex, understanding the roles of data lakes and warehouses. Additionally, you'll learn about data ingestion, integration, managing and organizing data, as well as basic security and access control within Dataplex. This module is crucial for those starting their journey in cloud-based data management and analytics.
9 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
"Module 2: Implementing Data Management with Dataplex" delves deeper into practical aspects of data processing, analytics, and management within Google Cloud Dataplex. This module focuses on leveraging Dataplex for efficient data processing workflows and integrating analytics tools. It also covers automating data tasks for enhanced productivity. Further, it emphasizes best practices for data management, monitoring and optimizing data performance, and understanding compliance and governance issues in Dataplex. Ideal for those seeking to optimize their data management strategies, this module provides advanced insights and skills in Dataplex.
8 videos3 readings3 quizzes
