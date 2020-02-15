About this Course

65,166 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the differences between data lakes and data warehouses, the two key components of any data pipeline.

  • Explore use-cases for each type of storage and dive into the available data lake and warehouse solutions on Google Cloud in technical detail.

  • Understand the role of a data engineer and the benefits of a successful data pipeline to business operations.

  • Examine why data engineering should be done in a cloud environment.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up83%(2,941 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Engineering

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 41 min)
2 hours to complete

Building a Data Lake

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Building a data warehouse

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 91 min)
2 minutes to complete

Summary

2 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODERNIZING DATA LAKES AND DATA WAREHOUSES WITH GOOGLE CLOUD

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder