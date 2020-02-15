The two key components of any data pipeline are data lakes and warehouses. This course highlights use-cases for each type of storage and dives into the available data lake and warehouse solutions on Google Cloud in technical detail. Also, this course describes the role of a data engineer, the benefits of a successful data pipeline to business operations, and examines why data engineering should be done in a cloud environment.
Understand the differences between data lakes and data warehouses, the two key components of any data pipeline.
Explore use-cases for each type of storage and dive into the available data lake and warehouse solutions on Google Cloud in technical detail.
Understand the role of a data engineer and the benefits of a successful data pipeline to business operations.
Examine why data engineering should be done in a cloud environment.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
This module introduces the Data Engineering on Google Cloud source series and this Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with Google Cloud course.
Introduction to Data Engineering
This module describes the role of a data engineer and motivates the claim why data engineering should be done in the Cloud
Building a Data Lake
In this module, we describe what data lake is and how to use Cloud Storage as your data lake on Google Cloud.
Building a data warehouse
In this module, we talk about BigQuery as a data warehousing option on Google Cloud
Summary
A summary of the key learning points
Really well put together with interesting content and good examples. The labs allow really good practice and help to build confidence.
A better understanding of BigQuery starts here. A vital resource for consultants, data analysts, and product managers, and an important reference source for engineers and data scientists.
Very valuable information about data lakes, data warehouses, using Arrays and Structs to store data in BigQuery. Loved the course.
Great course providing the fundamental concepts around Data Lakes, Data Warehouses, Schemas, ETL/ELT/EL, and specific Google GCP Technologies that help implement these concepts
