AA
Feb 14, 2020
Good introduction and overview of the field of data engineering, data lakes and modern data warehouses and a hands-on walkthrough of all the technologies related to solving these problems on GCP.
FM
Apr 16, 2020
A better understanding of BigQuery starts here. A vital resource for consultants, data analysts, and product managers, and an important reference source for engineers and data scientists.
By Konstantin B•
Jan 15, 2020
Key concepts like data lake, warehouse, or ETL/ELT/EL need to be explained more precisely and in stand-alone modules. Many modules/videos repeat some information on previous topics and add some new information on that topic which gives insight and is valuable but this information is not present in the video about the specific topic. This makes it more difficult to get a good foundation of the key concepts. The labs need to be more interactive and show a more diverse set of scenarios for the given concept at hand. The demos are too unorganised, the view of the GCP interface is too small to see what is going on. The demos should probably be labs instead.
By Bragaru A•
Feb 9, 2020
The course offers a nice description of what modern DWH means, which are the differences between classic DWH and cloud DWH. You have the chance to work with the new cloud concept on GCP.
By Ajjay•
May 11, 2020
Very detailed explanation on Data Lake and Data Ware house and use cases. Concepts of the Data types such as STRUCT and ARRAYS are explained very well and beneficial in Data modeling.
By Tarun T•
Feb 18, 2020
Simply Extraordinary !! The way course took made me finish entire course with a continuous flow.Kudos to course faculty.
By Yuri M•
Sep 8, 2020
By Tawanda E•
Jan 15, 2020
Great course that is organised in a way that makes the concepts easy to understand. Clustering is still a little confusing in terms of how it actual works behind the scenes, but how implement it and the value it adds in making quires efficient is crystal clear.
By Humberto R•
May 17, 2020
Without a doubt the best course, I have learned a lot not only from GCP but from many aspects of cloud computing and the skills necessary for a data engineer. Thank you very much for the opportunity.
By Ahmad A•
Feb 15, 2020
By Jaap K•
Apr 6, 2021
Demo's are presented by persons that click and scroll and click and scroll while mumbling along. Really worthless. Transcriptions below video's are full of misspellings and buggy sentences. A 'data lake' is called a 'data leg', 'disk writes' are called 'disk rights' and many, many more. Check for yourself and have a good laugh, or a cry is your career depends on this kind of rubbish. PROOF that Coursera doesn't care a fig for your learning. They never checked there product before publishing. Probably trusted Google ML/AI.
By Singhi K•
Dec 9, 2020
Big Query part was very clear and how to leverage it for data warehousing. While using Cloud Storage for Data Lake was at a high level. Currently Data Lake often have many laters and unless latency is a big issues data is curated and transformed into enterprise layers in a data lake itself. A more realistic use case of data lake that has already multiple layers of ETL would have helped.
By ARVIND K S•
Jun 26, 2020
Highly recommended course for any data engineer. In addition to an introduction to data engineering, this course builds an awareness on data warehousing and goes about it in an extremely user-friendly way by demonstrating the whole thing on the GCP. Of course, programming in sql should be learnt through a dedicated course on the subject, as this course provides the required code.
By Jose L M•
Dec 11, 2020
Really useful, here you learn how to properly use BigQuery, and how to calculate and monitor pricing of its usage.
It's highly recommended having a solid foundation of SQL and database basic design before deep diving into BigQuery.
The Labs were pretty instructive and detailed, I will repeat the course for sure to practice and further interiorize what I've learn.
By Aniruddha S•
May 16, 2020
Topics are very informative and helpful. The only thing I felt is lab time for the bigquery lab where i had to practice struc, arrays etc. was too short. I understand there are several attempts, but it could have been better to get 30mins more in a single attempt as it completes the flow and helps to understand it completely.
By Miguel F A•
Nov 11, 2020
A diferencia el curso anterior, este trae más ejemplos de como utilizar las herramientas, te da más idea de como podrás poner en práctica lo que estás aprendiendo. A que orientarte una vez terminado el curso, para poder usar los conocimientos o seguir con el siguiente curso.
By Iman R•
May 21, 2020
In my opinion the explanation is very good. It's suite for a beginner and there also some explanation into the deeper topics, that included with a resource if you are interested. So I think this course is a good learning resource for beginner or advanced
By Durgesh V•
Apr 26, 2020
Got a good exposure to google big query and how it can be utilized for building data lake and and data warehouse.The explanation for EL ,ELT and ETL is enough for understanding data tranformtion.
Overall good course for data engineering.:)
By Abah F•
Nov 25, 2020
Brilliant course! This course simplified a lot of concepts I was previously struggling with. All the demos and labs are so straightforward and easy to understand. The course instructors are wonderful! I'm so glad I signed up!
By Rishabh•
Jul 30, 2020
A really well structured and highly informative course, to help strengthen the skills of any student who aims to become a cloud engineer someday.!
Highly recommended by me for all learners new to GCP and Data Engineering.
By ESTEBAN D R•
May 15, 2020
Nice understanding of bigquery and cloudSQL, although more challenging examples cloud be asked for. E.g. more questions as the ones from the last lab where SQL querys were requested in a guided way, would be awesome
By MARTÍN M C S•
Jun 27, 2020
Very instructive course, I learned a lot about database engines, row oriented vs columnar oriented storage, improving query performance using partitions and clustering, using BigQuery as a data warehouse and more.
By Ganesh K•
Apr 20, 2020
excellent.its being a great experince and feeling confidence for data engineering task and looking forward to other courses. Thank you so much helping like many candidate like me who want to hence skills
By Leopoldo G•
Apr 26, 2022
This is an excellent course to understand about Data Lakes and Data Warehouses, and how to implement them with GCP. It takes you from zero to a level where you can move confidently in GCP.
By Frank J V M•
Apr 17, 2020
By Michael E•
Aug 30, 2020
I really like how the Google courses do not overwhelm the learner with too much information. The information was presented well and the labs were very practical with clear instructions.
By Carol L•
Oct 5, 2020
Muy interesante aprender funcionalidades nuevas que se pueden aprovechar de SQL en Bigquery. Tambien ver el workflow de un data engineering en GCP es similar al que estoy utilizando