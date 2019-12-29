MB
May 17, 2020
Excellent course, as a guide to prepare for certification exam. Great guiding course to lead you to find your blind spots, and be prepared for exam and especially job role of Data Engineer
Feb 9, 2020
wonderful and speedy course upon saying that nothing was missed great lecturer.\n\nIt will be nice to have access to once achieved files after the course is over.\n\nI enjoy it. Thanks all
By Daniel S•
Dec 29, 2019
"High Level Concepts" and "Test Taking Strategies" are only an attempt to distract people from a course that fails on almost every level to give any meaningful guidance to exam candidates. This course is a rehashing of the exam requirements - almost read verbatim in each lecture - followed by 'exam practice questions' which contain material never before mentioned in this course or any of the previous data engineering professional certification courses.
The only useful content was the final exam; however it again had little to no information ever covered in the data engineering specialization or professional certification. They also just reused the questions from the ungraded practice test.
This course, specialization, and professional certification all need a serious overhaul.
By Godefroy C•
Dec 9, 2019
Really not a great preparation for the Certificate: really hard to understand how the cours is organized. Doesn't really help in knowing what you're good & bad at. Also a lot of videos are quite messy and some activities are just the transcript of the videos. It doesn't seem like Google put a lot of effort into this video...
By Christian M•
Jul 16, 2019
I had failed the certification exam, and this course is not enough. Please update it
By Kenneth S•
Nov 2, 2020
This course has not been updated to reflect the new (i.e. 2019) contents of the Data Engineering with Google Cloud Specialization, and contains inaccurate information. Very confusing and annoying. Apart from that, the course is good.
By James W•
Feb 5, 2019
Overall I thought this was helpful, despite the issues I had with the last Qwiklabs. Will definitely review multiple times to help structure the focus of my learning and prep for the Data Engineering exam. This course will help you understand what you need to focus on for the exam, but is not an all inclusive list of everything you need to know to pass. You will need to review additional resources, but you'll know what you should review.
By Agnieszka A•
Mar 1, 2019
It was quite helpful in preparing to certification exam, summarizes all the aspects that may show up, indicates areas that require more training. Basically whatever you don't understand from that course, you should study in more detail from other resources. I passed in the first attempt!
By Abhishek p M•
Apr 22, 2020
The last quiz is a little confuse ,it will take some time to answer
By Javier R•
Oct 31, 2020
In general is a good course:
Recommended for people with no previous experience in Cloud technologies like myself. Gives you a fundamental idea of how GCP and its most used products work, (Just enough to start using them for simple projects), but if you're interested in taking the GCP Data Engineer Exam, this alone is not going to be enough (Practice and training on your own or with other courses will be needed).
By sameer r p•
Feb 18, 2020
Content is not sufficient to go for the exam. It introduces very basic and generic concepts which are not specific to GCP. It does not discuss features, strengths, weaknesses, capabilities, limitations of various services. Eg basic information like coldline, nearline bucket or what is persistent/boot disk of VM is not even mentioned/discussed. While I understand that user will need to do the more preparation on his own, common and useful GCP specific concepts should be taught here.
By Gaurav S•
May 28, 2020
It should have many many more practice exam sets.
It should have many many more lab challenges. In fact lab challenges should be there at the end of every course.
Final quiz's first question was very vague
By 杉谷友•
May 13, 2021
I want to take practice-exams and review questions that I don't answer correctly.
By Radha M K V•
Jul 30, 2020
There cannot be worse preparation for the certification. Very random discussion. There is absolutely no need to add this course to the specialization. On top of that the last quiz (in week 6) is a mess - questions about how this course helps prepare for certification. What is the point? Graded and Ungraded Quiz's (the lengthier quiz's) have exact same questions in exact same order. Again I don't understand the point. In summary, this course is a total waste of time.
By Ricardo G G•
Aug 15, 2019
It's really really helpful. I strongly suggest to take this course if you are planning to take the certification exam. Before starting this course I thought I was almost ready for the exam. At the beginning of this course I realized how wrong i was. At the end of the course I now really feel confident enough to take the exam. Thanks :-)
By Suleimon T O•
Feb 10, 2020
By Muralidhar b•
Dec 18, 2020
It is very helpful to me with the concepts and detail explanations'. Especially with Lab got more confidence. Thanks to Coursera and Quicklabs.
By Ebrahim D•
Jan 13, 2021
Google is the brain of computer worlds!
By Antonio O•
Jun 6, 2019
I would recommend this course only after having studied the tech and products bottom up already.
By Alexander B•
May 14, 2021
In general the course provides a good overview on which topics to cover. However for preparation I found it a bit too shallow and would haved wished for more labs and questions to get more practice and a better feeling about personal strengths and weaknesses.
By Samridh S•
Apr 27, 2020
The last review quiz was very poorly structured and became a hindrance from completing the coursework.
By Sony P•
Nov 8, 2020
i m facing so many issues and complete the course
By Shweta M (•
Dec 26, 2020
REVIEW THE LAB
By Abilio R D•
Jan 9, 2020
This was a wonderful, very good course. With excellent tips and guide lines how one should prepare for the certification exam. This course also gave inside how and which topics I need to study and have hands-on, before I proceed to apply for the exam. Thank you Mr. Tom Sterne and everyone that contribute for the excellent knowledge shared through this specialization in GCP Data Engineering.
By Antony J•
Nov 4, 2020
The instructor for this final course is a great communicator. I enjoyed the Challenge Labs, which are similar to those found on the Qwiklabs stand-alone service.
I get the impression that, for formal certification, a deeper knowledge of Machine Leaning is required than is covered throughout the specialization.
By Aaron H•
May 15, 2020
This is a nice course for me to understand the scope and the expectation of being a data engineer. It is helpful to learn the many technologies at a high level and to get some direction on how to grow in areas of interest. There is still much to learn and thank you very much for sharing this course.
By Akshay K•
Aug 23, 2019
This course directs you on the exact path to be followed for getting certified as a Professional Google Cloud Data Engineer. There is a lot of documentation available for GCP, but you need direction and this course does exactly that. However, I wish there were more practice questions.