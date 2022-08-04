This course is designed to prepare you to enter the job market as a data engineer. It provides guidance about the regular functions and tasks of data engineers and their place in the data ecosystem, as well as the opportunities of the profession and some options for career development. It explains practical techniques for creating essential job-seeking materials such as a resume and a portfolio, as well as auxiliary tools like a cover letter and an elevator pitch. You will learn how to find and assess prospective job positions, apply to them, and lay the groundwork for interviewing. You will also get inside tips and steps you can use to perform professionally and effectively at interviews. Let seasoned professionals share their experience to help you get ahead of the competition.
Data Engineering Career Guide and Interview PreparationIBM Skills Network
About this Course
What you will learn
Summarize the basic functions and tasks of the Data Engineering role.
Describe some career paths for a Data Engineer and the job prospects for the field.
Review Data Engineering fundamentals and refresh essential skills.
Discover what to expect from a technical interview so you can come prepared.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Building a Foundation
Applying and Preparing to Interview
Interviewing
Course Wrap-up
