Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize the basic functions and tasks of the Data Engineering role.

  • Describe some career paths for a Data Engineer and the job prospects for the field.

  • Review Data Engineering fundamentals and refresh essential skills.

  • Discover what to expect from a technical interview so you can come prepared.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Building a Foundation 

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min)
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Applying and Preparing to Interview 

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Interviewing 

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
20 minutes to complete

Course Wrap-up

20 minutes to complete
2 readings

