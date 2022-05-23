About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Career Development
  • Job Preparation
  • Interviewing Skills
  • Resume Building
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Building a Foundation

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Applying and Preparing to Interview 

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Interviewing

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)

