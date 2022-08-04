Prepare yourself for interviewing and landing a job in the DS/AI field. In this course, we will discuss what needs to be done before, during, and after the interview process. We will also provide tips and tricks on how to practice for a major component of data science interviews: the technical interview. Finally, this course will cover best practices for accepting or declining a job offer, salary negotiations, and how to create a career development plan.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Discuss a technical interview preparation plan.
Recall what actions need to be done before, during, and after an interview.
Identify job offer acceptance or refusal best practices and create a career development plan.
Skills you will gain
- Negotiation
- Career Development
- Technical Interviewing
- interviewing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Develop and Refine Your Interviewing Skills
3 hours to complete
2 readings
6 hours to complete
Preparing for Technical Interviews
6 hours to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Negotiating a Job Offer
2 hours to complete
2 readings
3 hours to complete
Career Planning for DS/AI Professionals
3 hours to complete
2 readings
About the Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.