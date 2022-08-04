About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • D​iscuss a technical interview preparation plan.

  • R​ecall what actions need to be done before, during, and after an interview.

  • I​dentify job offer acceptance or refusal best practices and create a career development plan.

Skills you will gain

  • Negotiation
  • Career Development
  • Technical Interviewing
  • interviewing
Course 3 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Develop and Refine Your Interviewing Skills

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Preparing for Technical Interviews

6 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Negotiating a Job Offer

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Career Planning for DS/AI Professionals

3 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization

Interviewing for DS/AI Roles

