Profile

Camille Funk

Director, Instructional Design and Learning Innovation

Bio

Camille Funk has a BA degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University and a MA degree in International Educational Development from Teachers College, Columbia University. She has taught within the elementary school and university environments. She has been an instructional designer with Brigham Young University and George Washington University. She has directed instructional design teams at George Washington University, University of Southern California, and University of California, Irvine (where she currently works). She was the co-founder of what is now UPCEA’s eDesign Collaborative and serves as the current director. She also founded the eDesign Shop, LLC, a company that specializes in partnering with university instructional design shops to help them scale with contract support.

Courses

Leading Diverse Teams

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder