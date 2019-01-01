Camille Funk has a BA degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University and a MA degree in International Educational Development from Teachers College, Columbia University. She has taught within the elementary school and university environments. She has been an instructional designer with Brigham Young University and George Washington University. She has directed instructional design teams at George Washington University, University of Southern California, and University of California, Irvine (where she currently works). She was the co-founder of what is now UPCEA’s eDesign Collaborative and serves as the current director. She also founded the eDesign Shop, LLC, a company that specializes in partnering with university instructional design shops to help them scale with contract support.