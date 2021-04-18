About this Course

1,774 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Leadership
  • cq
  • diverse
  • Bias
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cultural Intelligence (CQ) Framework

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Global Mindset Framework

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Implicit Bias

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

CQ Development Plan

2 hours to complete
2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING DIVERSE TEAMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder