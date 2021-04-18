This course addresses the leadership skills and competencies that are requisite for leading across cultures in a global business environment. Participants will learn from frameworks, principles, and practices regarding how to leverage their cross-cultural business experiences for greater influence and effectiveness across cultural contexts (teams, organizations, regions, countries, etc.). Participants will develop working knowledge of the Cultural Intelligence (CQ) framework, including the four CQ capabilities (CQ Drive, CQ Knowledge, CQ Strategy, & CQ Action) and their practical applications for the workplace and for global leaders. This course is designed to develop participants’ recognition and understanding of the biases and implicit assumptions about other cultures that often erode value for organizations in global business environments and undermine leadership effectiveness in such contexts. Participants will learn how implicit bias plays a key role in organizations and many decision-making processes driven by global leaders, and how the development of CQ capabilities is critical for limiting implicit bias and its negative impact across global organizations. This course will also address the strategies, practices, and policies for how employees, leaders, teams, and organizations can minimize the negative outcomes of implicit bias. As part of the course, participants will learn how to create an action plan for developing the CQ capabilities that are most critical for their organizations, teams, and personal leadership development goals.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Cultural Intelligence (CQ) Framework
This week’s module will introduce you to the Cultural Intelligence (CQ) framework, including four leadership capabilities (CQ Drive, CQ Knowledge, CQ Strategy, & CQ Action) and their practical applications for the workplace and for global leaders. You will learn how CQ capabilities enable leaders for greater influence and effectiveness across cultural contexts (teams, organizations, geographic regions, countries, etc.).
Global Mindset Framework
Implicit Bias
CQ Development Plan
TOP REVIEWS FROM LEADING DIVERSE TEAMS
The instructor was a little boring, but the material was awesome.
Content is solid, but the presentation is entirely text-based with limited interactivity.
The course is a great starting point for leaders that have to lead intercultural teams. It gives good ideas and makes one aware of the implicit bias that most of us have.
Excellent course! Tons of information that is applicable for everyone! Definitely worth the time!
