Leading Diverse Teams by University of California, Irvine

4.8
stars
29 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course addresses the leadership skills and competencies that are requisite for leading across cultures in a global business environment. Participants will learn from frameworks, principles, and practices regarding how to leverage their cross-cultural business experiences for greater influence and effectiveness across cultural contexts (teams, organizations, regions, countries, etc.). Participants will develop working knowledge of the Cultural Intelligence (CQ) framework, including the four CQ capabilities (CQ Drive, CQ Knowledge, CQ Strategy, & CQ Action) and their practical applications for the workplace and for global leaders. This course is designed to develop participants’ recognition and understanding of the biases and implicit assumptions about other cultures that often erode value for organizations in global business environments and undermine leadership effectiveness in such contexts. Participants will learn how implicit bias plays a key role in organizations and many decision-making processes driven by global leaders, and how the development of CQ capabilities is critical for limiting implicit bias and its negative impact across global organizations. This course will also address the strategies, practices, and policies for how employees, leaders, teams, and organizations can minimize the negative outcomes of implicit bias. As part of the course, participants will learn how to create an action plan for developing the CQ capabilities that are most critical for their organizations, teams, and personal leadership development goals....

By Christian S

Apr 19, 2021

The course is a great starting point for leaders that have to lead intercultural teams. It gives good ideas and makes one aware of the implicit bias that most of us have.

By Vishnupriya S

Mar 1, 2021

Highly informative and engaging course.

By Mark L

Dec 9, 2021

C​ontent is solid, but the presentation is entirely text-based with limited interactivity.

By David C H

Apr 27, 2022

Excellent course! Tons of information that is applicable for everyone! Definitely worth the time!

By Pooja J

Sep 18, 2021

excellent course material!

By ONUR C S

Mar 6, 2021

Thank you. Best regards

By Parulekar P S

Feb 27, 2021

Loved the course. :)

By Carletta W

Jan 26, 2022

The instructor was a little boring, but the material was awesome.

By Farhan K

Apr 23, 2022

A vedio version is more ealy.

