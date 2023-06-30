PwC India
India Customs and Allied laws Specialization
Launch your career as a Customs executive. Understand the landscape of Customs in India. No prior experience needed.

Tax Academy

Instructor: Tax Academy

Specialization - 3 course series

What you'll learn

  • Understand the provisions of the Customs laws, the broad spectrum of India’s Foreign Trade policy and its nuances.

  • Become familiar with the terms and documents for Customs compliances and disclosures, compute Customs duty and know when duty needs to be paid.

  • Undertake classification and valuation of import and export transactions correctly, especially in intercompany transactions.

  • Learn the benefits of, requirements and process for using Free Trade agreements and SEZ scheme.

Introduction to Customs and Foreign Trade Policy

Course 113 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the landscape of Customs and Foreign Trade policy or FTP in terms of stakeholders, administrative and legal framework.

  • Identify and describe import and export provisions and procedure.

  • Identify transactions where you need to discharge Customs duty and obtain license.

  • Navigate the contours of the export benefit schemes under the Foreign Trade Policy.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: Interpretation
Category: Concept of imports/ exports
Category: FTP technicals
Category: Customs law

Classification and valuation - What you must know!

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to read Customs Tariff and other statutory references used for determining classification.

  • Correctly apply all the steps involved in classification in sync with the accepted principles of classification.

  • Determine the value of the transaction on which Customs duty needs to be paid.

  • Evaluate complexities around related party transactions.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Problem Solving
Category: Inter-company transactions
Category: Valuation
Category: Customs/ SVB compliance
Category: classification

Free Trade Agreements and Special Economic Zones

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the eligibility requirements, benefits, key concepts and conditions of FTA and SEZ scheme.

  • The mandatory compliances that apply to users of FTAs and units under SEZs.

  • Gain practical insights on compliance vis-a-vis legal provisions for different business scenarios.

  • Recent developments that may have or may shape up the compliance course of FTAs and SEZs in the future.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Customs compliance/ CAROTAR compliance
Category: Interpretation
Category: SEZ technical
Category: FTA
Category: SEZ compliance

Tax Academy
PwC India
13 Courses9,145 learners

PwC India

