Want to start a career as a Customs professional in India or want to enhance your knowledge in the field of Customs? Companies seek individuals with Customs expertise to help them adopt correct compliance positions and manage imports and exports effectively. This requirement is not only from a Customs compliance standpoint but also from the perspective of guiding on the interplay of Customs compliance with the operational and logistics aspects of the business. They are responsible for preparing and filing documents, analysing issues that may attract Customs duty liability, adopting the correct position under Customs laws, identifying duty optimisation schemes or opportunities, and keeping pace with the international business environment. Designed by PwC India, this program will help you gain both academic insights and skills in the field of Customs and Foreign Trade Policy. You will’ ll learn about the landscape of Indian Customs and foreign trade. You will also gain practical knowledge of Customs laws and principles through case studies that are necessary to solve real-life business problems in the Customs domain. Upon completion, you will earn a Specialization Certificate from PwC India and will have job-ready skills for entry-level Customs jobs in India. This is an industry-agnostic program relevant to anyone looking to acquire basic knowledge of Indian Customs.
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization certificate, you will acquire practical knowledge related to various business situations and complexities involving the application of concepts under Customs laws. Specific case studies have been included in the videos and practice assessment to help you gain in-depth knowledge of concepts and their nuances and application in problem solving in practical business scenarios.