About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • I​dentify which skills to refresh in preparation for DS/AI applicaitons and interviews.

  • M​ake your portfolio and resume stand out by applying tips specific to the field.

  • R​ecognize how to market yourself and how career fairs, connecting with recruiters, and networking can help.

Skills you will gain

  • Skill Practice
  • Marketing Yourself
  • job search
  • Resume
  • portfolio
Course 2 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

The Job Search

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Skills to Brush Up On

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Portfolios, Resumes, and Cover Letters

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Marketing Yourself

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization

Interviewing for DS/AI Roles

