Data science and artificial intelligence are exciting fields to join, but with the explosion of growth has come a somewhat unexpected outcome: high competitiveness in the job market. This specialization focuses on not only how to pick the right DS/AI job for your skillset, but also how to prepare for and land an interview. We will start with an overview of the current entry challenges in this field as well as the differences between some commonly confused DS/AI roles. Next, we will prepare to apply for jobs by detailing job search strategies, skills to brush up on, and how to design resumes and portfolios for DS/AI job applications. Finally, we will describe the interview process and top tips and tricks for a successful interview. We will also touch on what to do after a great interview, including how to negotiate a salary and how to prepare for the next steps in your career. By the end of this specialization, students will be able to: Differentiate between top DS/AI roles and how they are described in the job market. Identify which skills to refresh in preparation for DS/AI applications and interviews. Make their portfolio and resume stand out by applying tips specific to the field. Recognize how to market themselves and how career fairs, connecting with recruiters, and networking can help. Discuss a technical interview preparation plan and interview best practices. Recall job offer acceptance or refusal best practices. Create a career development plan.
Identifying the Right Role for Yourself

Finding and Preparing for the Right Job

Interviewing, Negotiating a Job Offer, and Career Planning

University of California, Irvine

