- Job Selection
- interviewing
- Technical Interviewing
- career planning
- Negotiation
- Machine Learning Positions
- Data Science Positions
- AI Positions
- Skill Practice
- Marketing Yourself
- job search
- Resume
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Find and Prepare for Your Next Data Science/AI Job. Master strategies to navigate the job market, prepare an exceptional application, and nail the interview process.
Offered By
What you will learn
Identify which skills to refresh in preparation for DS/AI applications and interviews.
Make their portfolio and resume stand out by applying tips specific to the field.
Discuss a techincal interview preparation plan and interview best practices
Identify the required skills, education, and experience for various DS/AI roles.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Students will create a detailed career development plan by applying core specialization concepts, such as: what skills to develop in preparation for technical interviews, how to create short and long-term goals, and how to navigate the steps of the job search, application, and interview process.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.