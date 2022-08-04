Data science and artificial intelligence are exciting, growing fields with a lot to offer prospective job seekers. However, even with the massive growth in technology and positions, there are still many barriers to entry. This course explores today’s challenges and opportunities within data science and artificial intelligence, the varying skills and education necessary for some commonly confused positions, as well as the specific job duties associated with various in-demand roles. By taking this course, learners will be able to discover which role and industry best fit their skills, interests, and background as well as identify any additional education needed, both of which will prepare them to apply and interview for DS/AI positions.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Identify the required skills, education, and experience for various DS/AI roles.
Describe a DS/AI role that aligns with personal goals and area of interest.
Assess what additional skill training is needed to enter a specific DS/AI role.
Skills you will gain
- Machine Learning Positions
- Data Science Positions
- AI Positions
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Field & Roles
3 hours to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Data Scientist vs. Data Analysts vs. Data Engineer
2 hours to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Machine Learning and AI Jobs
2 hours to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete
Other Data Science Positions
2 hours to complete
2 readings
About the Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
