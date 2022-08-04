About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • I​dentify the required skills, education, and experience for various DS/AI roles.

  • D​escribe a DS/AI role that aligns with personal goals and area of interest.

  • A​ssess what additional skill training is needed to enter a specific DS/AI role.

Skills you will gain

  • Machine Learning Positions
  • Data Science Positions
  • AI Positions
Course 1 of 3 in the
Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization
Beginner Level

1-2 years of formal or informal education in DS/AI field is recommended.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence Field & Roles

3 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Data Scientist vs. Data Analysts vs. Data Engineer

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Machine Learning and AI Jobs

2 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Other Data Science Positions

2 hours to complete
2 readings

About the Interviewing for DS/AI Roles Specialization

Interviewing for DS/AI Roles

Frequently Asked Questions

