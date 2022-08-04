Land Your Next Role will help job seekers find, prepare for, and land that next job. With practical guidance on how to showcase your skills, how to write a resume and cover letter, how to find job listings, how to decipher job descriptions, how to network, how to prepare for an interview, what to expect in an offer letter, and more, Land Your Next Role will be a valuable tools for those asking, “What’s next?”
Learners don't need experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.
How to conduct a successful job search, including training for an interview
How to articulate your career goals, achievements, strengths, skills, and more
How to write a professional resume and tailored cover letter
- Self-Assessment
- Career Development
- Interview skills
- Communication
- Resume writing
Job Search Overview
Preparing for Your Job Search
Finding and Applying
Interviewing
