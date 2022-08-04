About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Learners don't need experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to conduct a successful job search, including training for an interview

  • How to articulate your career goals, achievements, strengths, skills, and more

  • How to write a professional resume and tailored cover letter

Skills you will gain

  • Self-Assessment
  • Career Development
  • Interview skills
  • Communication
  • Resume writing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Learners don't need experience, but should have basic internet navigation skills and be eager to participate.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Aptly

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Job Search Overview

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Preparing for Your Job Search

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Finding and Applying

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Interviewing

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder