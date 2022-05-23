About this Course

3,174 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Career Discovery Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Career Discovery Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

What is Career Planning?: Career Exploration Infographic

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hot Careers and Job Trends: Where the Future Lies

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Marketplace Realities: Who Am I Relative to the Job I am Seeking?

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

RightPathing Your Future: The Importance of Whole-Life Career Planning

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Career Discovery Specialization

Career Discovery

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder