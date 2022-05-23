This course is for you if you are interested in researching a new career and acquiring the skills necessary to succeed in it. You will be asked to reflect on your experiences and critically evaluate what you currently know, what you need to acquire, and how to go about getting it. You will then identify groups and individuals that can serve and support you in exploring a new career. During this course, you will identify the elements of a well-structured career plan and evaluate career options by individual fit to determine how to effectively engage your network in your career journey.
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
What is Career Planning?: Career Exploration Infographic
Welcome! You are beginning a very important journey on your path to a meaningful and successful career. This course is designed to help you shape a career plan that can launch a new career, establish the beginning phases of an early career, or re-invent your existing career. This course, and your team of instructors, will ask you think deeply about your professional values. You will research hot careers and the skills necessary to succeed in them. We will ask you to reflect on your experiences, critically evaluate what you know, and determine what you still need to know. We will ask you to identify groups and individuals that can serve you in your career decisions and from whom you can learn about options within a career. Career Planning can be a deeply enriching experience. We are very pleased to join you in your journey. Module One introduces you to the course, explores the scope of career planning and discovers the different expectations people have of a career.
Hot Careers and Job Trends: Where the Future Lies
In this module, you will research trends in careers and describe the potential job market, areas of demand, salary potential, and entry requirements. This module will provide you with the tools necessary to identify and describe the different career tracks in your chosen field. You will connect with a Bridge Person (an individual who is already a professional in your chosen career field) and schedule a meeting with that person to complete a career conversation. The module includes instructions on how to identify and connect with a bridge person using LinkedIn.com, alumni networks, or a professional/business association along with information about how to schedule the meeting and how to select appropriate questions. At the end of this module you will be able to consider trends for deciding on a college major or training program, and for help choosing a new career.
Marketplace Realities: Who Am I Relative to the Job I am Seeking?
In this module, you will explore who you are relative to the job search, and your industry of choice. You will examine issues related to career choices and career planning, as well as learn which jobs have the greatest and least employment potential. Research careers and see the growth rate for each, view earnings at different levels of experience, and compare different regions. Research employment rates for people with your skills in different locations.
RightPathing Your Future: The Importance of Whole-Life Career Planning
In this module, you will learn how to think about career planning as both a lifelong and "whole-life" activity. You will learn about whole-life career planning by watching Rachel, a 20-year old college student, discover her unique talents and interests using the RightPathing Your Future approach. At the end of this module, you will learn the importance of assessing and understanding your hard-wired behaviors, work values, skills and passions, and then aligning them with both your personal and professional goals.
Actively creating a career journey that is fulfilling and integrates the best use of our personal strengths and skills is crucial to deriving value from the work that we do.
