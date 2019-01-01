I am proud to be the Director of Online Executive Education and a member of the management and entrepreneurship faculty at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business. As a teacher and university administrator, I have dedicated my career to helping individuals achieve their fullest potential as leaders, innovators and change-makers. Kennesaw State University is located just north of Atlanta, Georgia and serves 35,000 students. The U.S. News & World Report recently named KSU as the #4 up-and-coming school in the nation. We specialize in designing educational programs that deliver practical knowledge, backed by research, proven in practice, ready to use.