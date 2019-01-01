Profile

Dan Stotz

Director, Online Executive Education

    Bio

    I am proud to be the Director of Online Executive Education and a member of the management and entrepreneurship faculty at Kennesaw State University's Coles College of Business. As a teacher and university administrator, I have dedicated my career to helping individuals achieve their fullest potential as leaders, innovators and change-makers. Kennesaw State University is located just north of Atlanta, Georgia and serves 35,000 students. The U.S. News & World Report recently named KSU as the #4 up-and-coming school in the nation. We specialize in designing educational programs that deliver practical knowledge, backed by research, proven in practice, ready to use.

    Courses

    Career Planning: A Pathway to Employment

    Successful Career Development

    Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators (Project-Centered Course)

    Career Options: Exploring a New Career

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder