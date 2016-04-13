About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Plan
  • Business Model
  • Business Modeling
  • Value Proposition
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Business Model Canvas: A Tool for Entrepreneurs and Innovators

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

The Customer Segments

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Value Propositions

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Channels and Customer Relationships

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS: A TOOL FOR ENTREPRENEURS AND INNOVATORS (PROJECT-CENTERED COURSE)

