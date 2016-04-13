What you’ll achieve:
In this project-centered course*, you will use the Business Model Canvas innovation tool to approach either a personal or corporate challenge or opportunity. You’ll learn to identify and communicate the nine key elements of a business model: Customer Segments, Value Proposition, Channels, Customer Relationships, Key Resources, Key Activities, Key Partners, Revenue Streams, and Cost Structure. Your completed project will be a polished Business Model Canvas that outlines the business case for a new product or service to address your selected challenge or opportunity. You’ll present your case in both a one-page document and a 10-minute video presentation. What you need to get started: This project-centered course is designed for anyone who wants to understand innovation best practices and the intra-corporate entrepreneurial (intrapreneur) skills needed to lead innovation projects, teams, and strategies. Entry- and senior-level professionals in a variety of industries - including education, healthcare, business, and not-for-profit - will benefit from the course materials and project experience. The only prerequisite is a strong desire to understand best practices in innovation and to master the skills needed to transform a new idea into a profitable reality. To complete the project, you’ll need to access the Business Model Canvas from either the Kauffman Foundation (http://www.entrepreneurship.org) or Strategyzer.com (http://www.Strategyzer.com), or via the Creative Commons license offered by Strategyzer AG (http://www.businessmodelgeneration.com/downloads/business_model_canvas_poster.pdf). *About Project-Centered Courses: Coursera's project-centered courses are designed to help you complete a personally meaningful real-world project, with your instructor and a community of like-minded learners providing guidance and suggestions along the way. By actively applying new concepts as you learn, you’ll master the course content more efficiently; you’ll also get a head start on using the skills you gain to make positive changes in your life and career. When you complete the course, you’ll have a finished project that you’ll be proud to use and share.