Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sales
  • Marketing
  • Digital Marketing
  • Entrepreneurship
EIT Digital

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

"As if" this was a starting point

1 hour to complete
2 readings
2 hours to complete

Sales – From cold calling to Facebook and Alibaba

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Who are these customers and what do they actually want? Analysis – Customer insights and analytics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

It is better to Skate to where the puck is going: Segmentation & positioning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Instead of the great plan that never will be executed: Experimental marketing and Pivoting techniques

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min)

About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization

Value Creation Through Innovation

