You live a hands-on life, and you intend to continue doing so! That is why I guess you already have checked where the QR-code (the logo) for this course leads to, right?
And it is in this kind of setting that you prefer hands-on learning. Things you can do, already today are something you value. You actually did not start this course when enrolling in it. You started it long ago, either as a customer somewhere, or just maybe thinking about marketing for some time. Or maybe you are already working in marketing for yourself or maybe your own company. In all these situations what matters is action. Action that contributes to your marketing journey. This is the reason why we will start of with a situation “as if” you were starting up the sales process in a company where no previous customers existed. Gradually your sales efforts give results, you get customers, and handling the market expansion becomes important. If somewhat lucky, in practice that is the way it goes. The course begins with the art of cold calling (attacking the ones that did not know you exist - the most tricky ones) and analyzing the potential customers, then gradually moves over to segmentation, positioning, closing the deal, competition, marketing strategy, and market expansion. It is normally in that order it develops in practice. The curriculum includes general basic marketing theories as well modern digital marketing issues like onboarding, conversion, and retention, experimental marketing, and pivoting. The course includes a number of assignments to facilitate your learning – some of them compulsory. All of them are hopefully practically useful for you already today. On one hand, this is a basic course. There is far more in this than we are able to cover here. But the Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs course will prepare you for some of the most common marketing and sales efforts needed for technology-based companies. Later on, you will learn more. Maybe here or somewhere else. Hope you enjoy it. Good learning has to be fun! So if the course is not fun enough for you: Please let us know!