May 25, 2020
This is pleasure to learn this course thanks for providing such great opportunity to me whatever I got knowledge from this course I will do best use of it in future.
Aug 13, 2017
Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs is a course that also gives an insight into Digital marketing. I would recommend for any one going into any kind of selling.
By Omowumi O•
Aug 14, 2017
By Aniket R T•
Nov 22, 2018
By Hannes H•
Jun 6, 2020
Good introduction/refresh into the field of sales & marketing for entrepreneurs. To be clear, it is just the tip of the iceberg that is shown, but that is to be expected as it is a short course. But each segment gives enough information to dive deeper if necessary.
I give this course 3 out of 5 stars because:
The peer graded assignment in week 4 is impossible to handle (you have to find a website/product that is in beta status - nobody has time for that) and no one of the course really cares what happens in the forums. I did ask a question in the beginning which hasn't been answered upon my completion of the course 3 weeks later.
By Siddarth S•
Apr 9, 2017
The titles are interesting and curious to read, but the language is presentation of ideas is not coherent. The teacher does not provide practical techniques that can be used by a startup for marketing . I wish there were many more examples given and an applicable technique presented, that I could use as an entrepreneur.
By Deniz K•
Jun 25, 2017
Very basic
By JALAJA E•
Apr 24, 2020
It is true a good experience doing this. The way topics were explained were rather simple and to the point. Never felt like being dragged. Never even felt that i am dong a course. Truly had dun in doing. Specially the assignments were very well framed. Thanks to the Professor and coursera team.
By Abhijit A P•
May 26, 2020
By Renée B•
Mar 8, 2017
Une très bonne introduction au sujet pour les entrepreneurs. Et un professeur personnel et amusant avec beaucoup d'anecdotes intéressantes.
By Clara S•
Apr 10, 2017
一个非常好的课程
It’s different from other courses I’ve taken and I really enjoy the style and stories by the instructor.
By Santosh t•
Sep 7, 2020
very interesting and enjoyable course thank you for production team and especially Henrik Blomgren .
By kartik k•
May 5, 2020
this is very prompt and nice course for entrepreneur to properly use Marketing to grow its business
By Sib S P•
Sep 12, 2020
it was truly exceptional learning experience, and i recommend everyone to learn it.
By Vipul H•
May 27, 2020
It was very good learning. Mr. Henrick made things simple to understand.
By andre n•
Feb 6, 2018
Great course on how to sell for startups. Need more book references !
By jatin b•
Jun 17, 2020
this course helped me a lot to understand the way of doing marketing
By MOHAMED M P•
Sep 10, 2020
This is great course and helped me a lot to understand marketing
By asmaa a•
Mar 28, 2018
more than perfect for me ,and the value added countless
By Raúl Y I O•
Jul 1, 2020
Excelente curso, muy interesante y buen material.
By Freddy H I P•
Aug 3, 2020
Thank a lot for this incredible course... Love it
By Oskar V•
Feb 24, 2017
I enjoyed it. Was fun and that is quite unusual.
By Adil S•
Apr 9, 2020
Thank you for everything very very very much :)
By Edith G M•
Feb 23, 2018
Good course for entrepreneurs!
By Sajon M A K•
Apr 29, 2017
It's Awesome & very Helpful .
By ADITYA S R•
Oct 24, 2017
insightful marketing course
By Marie D•
Feb 24, 2019
Really enjoyed this course