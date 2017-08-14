Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs by EIT Digital

4.4
stars
149 ratings
48 reviews

About the Course

You live a hands-on life, and you intend to continue doing so! That is why I guess you already have checked where the QR-code (the logo) for this course leads to, right? And it is in this kind of setting that you prefer hands-on learning. Things you can do, already today are something you value. You actually did not start this course when enrolling in it. You started it long ago, either as a customer somewhere, or just maybe thinking about marketing for some time. Or maybe you are already working in marketing for yourself or maybe your own company. In all these situations what matters is action. Action that contributes to your marketing journey. This is the reason why we will start of with a situation “as if” you were starting up the sales process in a company where no previous customers existed. Gradually your sales efforts give results, you get customers, and handling the market expansion becomes important. If somewhat lucky, in practice that is the way it goes. The course begins with the art of cold calling (attacking the ones that did not know you exist - the most tricky ones) and analyzing the potential customers, then gradually moves over to segmentation, positioning, closing the deal, competition, marketing strategy, and market expansion. It is normally in that order it develops in practice. The curriculum includes general basic marketing theories as well modern digital marketing issues like onboarding, conversion, and retention, experimental marketing, and pivoting. The course includes a number of assignments to facilitate your learning – some of them compulsory. All of them are hopefully practically useful for you already today. On one hand, this is a basic course. There is far more in this than we are able to cover here. But the Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs course will prepare you for some of the most common marketing and sales efforts needed for technology-based companies. Later on, you will learn more. Maybe here or somewhere else. Hope you enjoy it. Good learning has to be fun! So if the course is not fun enough for you: Please let us know!...

Top reviews

AP

May 25, 2020

This is pleasure to learn this course thanks for providing such great opportunity to me whatever I got knowledge from this course I will do best use of it in future.

OO

Aug 13, 2017

Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs is a course that also gives an insight into Digital marketing. I would recommend for any one going into any kind of selling.

By Omowumi O

Aug 14, 2017

By Aniket R T

Nov 22, 2018

By Hannes H

Jun 6, 2020

Good introduction/refresh into the field of sales & marketing for entrepreneurs. To be clear, it is just the tip of the iceberg that is shown, but that is to be expected as it is a short course. But each segment gives enough information to dive deeper if necessary.

I give this course 3 out of 5 stars because:

The peer graded assignment in week 4 is impossible to handle (you have to find a website/product that is in beta status - nobody has time for that) and no one of the course really cares what happens in the forums. I did ask a question in the beginning which hasn't been answered upon my completion of the course 3 weeks later.

By Siddarth S

Apr 9, 2017

The titles are interesting and curious to read, but the language is presentation of ideas is not coherent. The teacher does not provide practical techniques that can be used by a startup for marketing . I wish there were many more examples given and an applicable technique presented, that I could use as an entrepreneur.

By Deniz K

Jun 25, 2017

Very basic

By JALAJA E

Apr 24, 2020

It is true a good experience doing this. The way topics were explained were rather simple and to the point. Never felt like being dragged. Never even felt that i am dong a course. Truly had dun in doing. Specially the assignments were very well framed. Thanks to the Professor and coursera team.

By Abhijit A P

May 26, 2020

By Renée B

Mar 8, 2017

Une très bonne introduction au sujet pour les entrepreneurs. Et un professeur personnel et amusant avec beaucoup d'anecdotes intéressantes.

By Clara S

Apr 10, 2017

一个非常好的课程

It’s different from other courses I’ve taken and I really enjoy the style and stories by the instructor.

By Santosh t

Sep 7, 2020

very interesting and enjoyable course thank you for production team and especially Henrik Blomgren .

By kartik k

May 5, 2020

this is very prompt and nice course for entrepreneur to properly use Marketing to grow its business

By Sib S P

Sep 12, 2020

it was truly exceptional learning experience, and i recommend everyone to learn it.

By Vipul H

May 27, 2020

It was very good learning. Mr. Henrick made things simple to understand.

By andre n

Feb 6, 2018

Great course on how to sell for startups. Need more book references !

By jatin b

Jun 17, 2020

this course helped me a lot to understand the way of doing marketing

By MOHAMED M P

Sep 10, 2020

This is great course and helped me a lot to understand marketing

By asmaa a

Mar 28, 2018

more than perfect for me ,and the value added countless

By Raúl Y I O

Jul 1, 2020

Excelente curso, muy interesante y buen material.

By Freddy H I P

Aug 3, 2020

Thank a lot for this incredible course... Love it

By Oskar V

Feb 24, 2017

I enjoyed it. Was fun and that is quite unusual.

By Adil S

Apr 9, 2020

Thank you for everything very very very much :)

By Edith G M

Feb 23, 2018

Good course for entrepreneurs!

By Sajon M A K

Apr 29, 2017

It's Awesome & very Helpful .

By ADITYA S R

Oct 24, 2017

insightful marketing course

By Marie D

Feb 24, 2019

Really enjoyed this course

