In this course, you will learn how to use theories and methods to make predictions of the potential impact of new technology – in general, as well as for a specific application. This will prepare you for the changes that we are facing in society, and also help you take advantage of transformations that are driven by technology.
This course is part of the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to The Impact of Technology
Welcome to the course! We start with a short introduction module where you will get a general introduction, a description of the overall process we will follow, a historical example and an assignment. You will after this module have a good general overview of the course and knowledge about what you will learn and what to expect.
Theory and models - practical use
Relevant theories will help us in estimating the impact of technology. In this module three key innovation theories are included and by the end a more broad perspective is introduced.
Technology delta and barriers
When estimating the potential impact of a technology, it is essential to understand the technology delta: How much better is the new technology and is this delta significant enough to overcome the barriers to implementation and realise its full potential?
Foresight
Foresight in general, and backcasting in particular, is included in this module. After a general overview this module is built around one interactive sequential backcasting case.
Value networks
Technologies with a significant impact put existing value networks out of balance. New value networks are emerging around new technologies. This module covers value networks basics and let's you practice how to predict potential new value network roles and structures.
Good balance between business strategy and foresighting models! Interactive and interesting examples are used throughout the course. Very good!
Great course! Completely changes my perspective on the impact of new technologies!
A short but steep journey. Manages to tick all the right boxes along the way. Martin keeps it engaging.\n\nDon't miss the assignments. They are integral to the learning.
This is an immense scope to learn The Impact of Technology to enable digital life. Thank you
About the Value Creation Through Innovation Specialization
This specialization covers the basics of Innovation and Entrepreneurship courses in the EIT Digital Master Program. The program aims to educate students and deliver entrepreneurs with the right business skills and sense. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in this Innovation and Entrepreneurship specialization.
