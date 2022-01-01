About this Specialization

This specialization covers the basics of Innovation and Entrepreneurship courses in the EIT Digital Master Program. The program aims to educate students and deliver entrepreneurs with the right business skills and sense. UC Berkeley Haas School of Business and KTH Royal Institute of Technology are the academic partners in this Innovation and Entrepreneurship specialization.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

The Impact of Technology

4.5
stars
104 ratings
50 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Basics to Open Innovation

4.5
stars
283 ratings
65 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Innovation & Entrepreneurship - From Design Thinking to Funding

4.7
stars
104 ratings
31 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Marketing Strategy for Entrepreneurs

4.4
stars
149 ratings
48 reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

