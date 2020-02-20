This course is about what you can do when everything around you seems to be moving due to digital change. It is about how to handle the disruptive process that tends to unfold in the industry nowadays due to digitalisation.
Impact from Digital Transformation: Full courseEIT Digital
About this Course
Offered by
EIT Digital
EIT Digital is a European education and innovation organisation with a mission to foster digital technology innovation and entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and quality of life. By linking education, research, and business, EIT Digital empowers digital top talent for the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
A glimpse on what´s to come
Welcome to our course Impact from Digital Transformation! Let's begin with an introduction and take a look at the practical issues which are good to know about.
The Why, the How and the What of Digital Transformation
In order to understand Digital Transformation, we need to understand the disruptive process. But why does it happen, how does it happen - and what does actually happen?
A useful model for handling it
In order to be able to do Digital Transformation we need a target to head for. That target needs to be related to the evolving future industrial landscape - not the business landscape we do have today. So therefore, we need a new map to navigate upon and that map will be developed in this module.
Not just handling but doing Digital Transformation
When we have the new map of the future, we can set targets and take actions in order to get there. In this module we cover how to set a target and what actions matters.
Reviews
Very useful course providing a good inside on the changes happening in the current ecosystem and how we should adapt to them.
I had Great experience learned this course.Thank you for excellent support Coursera team..Way to go ahead this learning platform..
Good insights on how digitalization impacts different industry, specifically music industry
Empathic instructor, nice examples, a good inspiration. Often missing a bit of depth and analytic perspective.
