Impact from Digital Transformation: Full course by EIT Digital

4.6
stars
35 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course is about what you can do when everything around you seems to be moving due to digital change. It is about how to handle the disruptive process that tends to unfold in the industry nowadays due to digitalisation. The way to handle this is what is here referred to as 'Digital Transformation' and at the core of it, it is about understanding how the new business landscape is evolving and heading for a new position in that landscape. It is about corporate strategy!...

SD

Jun 17, 2020

I had Great experience learned this course.Thank you for excellent support Coursera team..Way to go ahead this learning platform..

CR

Sep 13, 2020

Very useful course providing a good inside on the changes happening in the current ecosystem and how we should adapt to them.

By MICHAEL P

May 31, 2020

The course is very helpful it gives knowledge and to prepare our self and to be ready for the changes that comes. It also help to improve the productivity performance by enabling innovation and reduce the the cost of business process.

By Martin H

Apr 29, 2020

good course how to realize a Digital Transformation! Very good model to put into use. Additionally I liked the way how examples are included (nice references to real situations, industries)

By Srithar M D

Jun 18, 2020

By Lampredi F

Feb 7, 2021

Amazing course, excellent Prof. Blomgren. It opened my mind and simply I can say: now I understand Digital Transformation era.

By Cristina S R

Sep 14, 2020

By yeen t c

Dec 16, 2020

Good insights on how digitalization impacts different industry, specifically music industry

By SAKET K S

Jun 20, 2020

ITS VERY EFFECTIVE AND PROVIDE GOOD IDEAS FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

By marc t

Nov 30, 2020

Good course! Great introduction to Digital Transformation!

By Caglar S

Apr 6, 2020

Thanks to Henrik Blomgren for this valuable education.

By Franziska R

Jun 27, 2020

great combination of theory and practical examples

By Lillian

Feb 17, 2021

Highly recommended, very well explained.

By Maria d F D C

Jun 29, 2020

Good examples and very easy explanation.

By Nuno M G

Feb 21, 2020

Empathic instructor, nice examples, a good inspiration. Often missing a bit of depth and analytic perspective.

