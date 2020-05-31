SD
Jun 17, 2020
I had Great experience learned this course.Thank you for excellent support Coursera team..Way to go ahead this learning platform..
CR
Sep 13, 2020
Very useful course providing a good inside on the changes happening in the current ecosystem and how we should adapt to them.
By MICHAEL P•
May 31, 2020
The course is very helpful it gives knowledge and to prepare our self and to be ready for the changes that comes. It also help to improve the productivity performance by enabling innovation and reduce the the cost of business process.
By Martin H•
Apr 29, 2020
good course how to realize a Digital Transformation! Very good model to put into use. Additionally I liked the way how examples are included (nice references to real situations, industries)
By Srithar M D•
Jun 18, 2020
I had Great experience learned this course.Thank you for excellent support Coursera team..Way to go ahead this learning platform..
By Lampredi F•
Feb 7, 2021
Amazing course, excellent Prof. Blomgren. It opened my mind and simply I can say: now I understand Digital Transformation era.
By Cristina S R•
Sep 14, 2020
Very useful course providing a good inside on the changes happening in the current ecosystem and how we should adapt to them.
By yeen t c•
Dec 16, 2020
Good insights on how digitalization impacts different industry, specifically music industry
By SAKET K S•
Jun 20, 2020
ITS VERY EFFECTIVE AND PROVIDE GOOD IDEAS FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION
By marc t•
Nov 30, 2020
Good course! Great introduction to Digital Transformation!
By Caglar S•
Apr 6, 2020
Thanks to Henrik Blomgren for this valuable education.
By Franziska R•
Jun 27, 2020
great combination of theory and practical examples
By Lillian•
Feb 17, 2021
Highly recommended, very well explained.
By Maria d F D C•
Jun 29, 2020
Good examples and very easy explanation.
By Nuno M G•
Feb 21, 2020
Empathic instructor, nice examples, a good inspiration. Often missing a bit of depth and analytic perspective.