RP
Sep 27, 2020
A short but steep journey. Manages to tick all the right boxes along the way.\n\nMartin keeps it engaging.\n\nDon't miss the assignments. They are integral to the learning.
JB
Dec 3, 2016
Good balance between business strategy and foresighting models! Interactive and interesting examples are used throughout the course. Very good!
By Adrian C•
May 29, 2019
The Impact of Technology assisted me to explore innovation opportunities in FINTECH, farming and healthcare.
Thank you EIT Digital
By Hristina B•
Feb 16, 2020
exceptionally well thought through and very very practical - I dont think I have done so many assignments since I was in university!
By Matthias Z•
Jun 15, 2020
although the content is very good, I can't recommend the course. The reason: you need to take quite a few exams, which will be evaluated by your peer-students. It seems that there are so few students in the course that it took weeks for evaluation of exams. Unluckily, you need to wait for this evaluation. Otherwise, you can not continue. So it will take you hundreds of USD for this course to be completed. And of course while waiting, your motivation decreases, and you also loose momentum. Very disappointing!
By Jens L•
Aug 24, 2020
The Exerciser are not reviewed and that prevents to complete the Course with a Certificate
By Krzysztof S•
Nov 29, 2016
From the perspective of a technology consultant who is not that eager to deal with management issues, the course has proven very valuable. In the first half of the course, I learned a lot about evaluating technology and making decisions about innovation. In the process of learning I also got hooked to systems thinking and I'm now exploring this field on my own. There is a direct benefit for my work from the course, as it spoke about the subject of technology evaluation frameworks, like TRLs - useful for a person who sometimes works with R&D grant procedures, like I do. The latter half of the course was mainly management-related - how to make good decisions based on the analysis of technology. While interesting, it is probably more useful to leaders and managers, still I learned a lot from these sections, especially in the last week.
As for the technical aspects of the course, there is not a single complaint I could make - the course material and tasks were properly made and self-explanatory in most cases, so everything ran smoothly. The concept of a multiple-choice quiz (they conclude each week) does not appeal to me that much, but it's probably only me. The written assignments were a great excercise in data mining and information research, I learned a lot when looking for data I needed to complete them.
By Ana A•
Jun 11, 2021
This was my first course in the field of innovation and I loved it. With it I can now understand how new technologies are thought, planned, developed and implemented in the market and the tools used to understand and react to new trends influencing economy. My background is biology and I could follow all the course contents and assignments well. Martin Vendel is a very engaging lecturer and keeps our interest throughout the course. The assignments use case studies of diverse industries, including solar energy, self-driving cars, pharma industry, etc, which makes the course even richer in my opinion. Totally recommend it.
By Iman N•
Dec 1, 2020
Professor Martin Vendel created an absolutely unique environment, Which motivated me a lot upon completing this course. Although the course material has been delivered by an online platform, Everything was covered and delivered perfectly. Many people might be selective when choosing courses of this specialization. Still, I can assure you that this course is a great way to start understanding the different aspects of innovation and Entrepreneurship.
By Ahmed E•
Nov 26, 2016
The course provides interesting insights to the future, how technology is developed, how change is created, and how that impacts the future, through a rigorous scientific concepts, as well as real life examples.
Martin is an enthusiastic teacher, with lectures to the point, short but condense with info
recommended if you are interested in technology, innovation, and shaping the future
By Ivan V•
May 12, 2017
The course supported me to form and refine my opinions over various topics of life, world industries.
It weavers unique vision of philosophy, analytical frameworks, studies, history, modern perspectives towards the upcoming feature.
It was a great joy and honor being part of that course.
Thank You!
By Holger B•
Jun 22, 2020
Helpful compilation of methods to develop a technology strategy. Well-structured and many practical examples make this a tangible experience.
The multiple choice quizes are a bit annoying, because the exact wording is important.
By Portia P•
Sep 10, 2020
I have gained research skills through this course.Technology is fun and makes you eager to search and learn more.I now know how self driving cars came about their not yet available in South Africa but I'm anxious already 😀.
By Rohan P•
Sep 4, 2020
Was an amazing journey in identifying how to think of opportunities in technology. What I have learned here can be applied to other areas as well, not just technology. Will look forward to apply the learning to other areas.
By Luisa V d C•
Nov 13, 2016
Great course for people interested in technology and how to estimate its impact on society and how it develops through time. Great opportunity for entrepreneurs who wants to analyse the impact of their product.
By Staffan B•
Nov 23, 2016
Excellent format and path from the beginning to the end. Martin Vendel provides a great learning experience based on real-life examples and forces you to put your knowledge into a bigger perspective.
By Juliana N d N C•
Jan 4, 2018
Amazing course. I think it is the best one I have ever audited in Coursera. Objective, useful, clear, concise... It helped me a lot in my research on educational technologies. Amazing.
By Rajiv K P•
Sep 28, 2020
By andre n•
Feb 1, 2018
Lots of good tools and frameworks. Great definition of strategy. Great understanding of technology impact. Need a better visual material aligned with topics
By S.A. P•
Sep 28, 2020
One of the best programs I have truly acquired new knowledge
Thanks to Coursera and Mr: Martin Vendel
By Shampa S•
Dec 13, 2018
It is an extremely well taught course, recommend more courses like this and on Technology Foresight
By Ranga A K•
Sep 29, 2020
Good Concepts on the Technology and there impact does to grow your organization or own Business.
By Mohammed A B S•
Sep 14, 2020
This is an immense scope to learn The Impact of Technology to enable digital life. Thank you
By Pravin S•
Sep 26, 2020
Very Meaningful and align with my profession, so i can use for build my future accordingly
By Vijaykumar H•
Oct 1, 2020
Great course to know about techonoloy aspects , Tech Savvy 's love this course very much
By Deepti S•
Nov 24, 2018
Well structured course with good case studies and interesting and realistic assignments