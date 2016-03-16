This course assists aspiring and active entrepreneurs in developing great ideas into great companies. With strong economies presenting rich opportunities for new venture creation, and challenging economic times presenting the necessity for many to make their own job, the need to develop the skills to develop and act on innovative business opportunities is increasingly vital.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Innovation and Entrepreneurship
This module includes a welcome to the course, an orientation to our teaching approach and faculty, and an introduction to the fundamentals of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneurial Mindset, Motivations, and Behaviors
This module explores entrepreneurial thinking with attention to entrepreneurial mindset, entrepreneurial motivations, and entrepreneurial behaviors.
Industry Understanding
This module examines how to recognize entrepreneurial opportunities based on market conditions and industry factors.
Customer Understanding and Business Modeling
This module introduces approaches to understanding customers, developing compelling solutions, and crafting winning business models.
It is very interesting course for those who wants to know about entrepreneurship from scratch. The practical examples will enrich you to get the right concept. Worth Studying
It's really a great course providing insights and tools for generating Innovative Ideas. Most importantly, the examples and illustrations taken from the real market makes the concepts crystal clear.
Great course! I learned so much about what an entrepreneur is all about. I highly recommend this course if you are planning to start your own business.
This course was so helpful! It was interesting, surprisingly very practical, and has proven to be quite useful in my small business operations. Thank you!
