About this Course

51,104 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Opportunity Identification
  • Management
  • Innovation
  • Entrepreneurship
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(6,711 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Innovation and Entrepreneurship

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 56 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Entrepreneurial Mindset, Motivations, and Behaviors

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Industry Understanding

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 91 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Customer Understanding and Business Modeling

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 89 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING INNOVATIVE IDEAS FOR NEW COMPANIES: THE FIRST STEP IN ENTREPRENEURSHIP

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder