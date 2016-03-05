About this Course

19,680 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Market Research
  • Business Model
  • Business Modeling
  • Value Proposition
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,658 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Customer Discovery and Validation

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Product Understanding and Marketing

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 77 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Prototyping and Testing

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATION FOR ENTREPRENEURS: FROM IDEA TO MARKETPLACE

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder