Develop insights on navigating the innovation process from idea generation to commercialization. Build knowledge on how to create strategies to bring innovations to market. Develop an innovation portfolio and business model canvas for your venture.
This course is part of the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
- Market Research
- Business Model
- Business Modeling
- Value Proposition
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Introduction
This module includes a welcome to the course, an orientation to our teaching approach and faculty, and an introduction to the fundamentals of innovation and commercialization.
Customer Discovery and Validation
This modules provides an overview of the customer discovery process, and insights on customer validation. The opportunities and challenges of planning, conducting, and analyzing customer interviews are also discussed.
Product Understanding and Marketing
This module explores the commercialization process with an emphasis on research-based product planning and market segmentation.
Prototyping and Testing
This modules introduces key principles of product (or service) prototyping and testing, and highlights tools to use in these activities.
excellent course. I work in a startup and i find this course very relevant to how I interact with customers, and how to set business priorities
course should be reviewed more precisely and some glithces are there that should be rectified.
One of the best courses I've done on entrepreneurship. Very concise and direct learnings.
Course design is really good. All the speakers have given good inputs which are very much needed for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into the market place.
Develop your entrepreneurial mindset and skill sets, learn how to bring innovations to market, and craft a business model to successfully launch your new business.
