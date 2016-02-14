AA
Apr 27, 2020
Beautiful course, extremely useful. I have learned a lot and have recommended it to all my team members. I will go over the material for a long time, there's just so much to learn and implement.
MB
Apr 22, 2020
This course was enchanting!!! Thanks to the course I was able to collect invaluable knowledge as well as experience, which will lead me towards success in the upcoming future. Thank you so much!
Feb 14, 2016
Feb 14, 2016
Very effective and well thought courses. Every Tech Entrepreneur should go through this! Idea, each of us may have one.. taking it to the market place is a real commitment and perseverance. It all start here.
Yannick Kounga
Apr 28, 2020
Apr 28, 2020
Beautiful course, extremely useful. I have learned a lot and have recommended it to all my team members. I will go over the material for a long time, there's just so much to learn and implement.
Mar 3, 2016
Mar 3, 2016
Brilliant course, a bit basic but it provides an easy to follow frame for the initial business builder. It creates a mind map that supports the mindset and behaviour built in the first course of the specialization! Thank you!
Feb 15, 2017
Feb 15, 2017
This course has really enhanced the knowledge I have, put a huge spot lights on the main important points at Market, Customers, and Canvas model and described them in accurate manner, thanks to the lecturer.
Sep 14, 2017
Sep 14, 2017
Some of the instructors are boring.
They speak to you like you're a child, and that's annoying.
Examples given are below average and don't really add anything valuable that encourage a student to think deeply about the subject matter.
I literally had to push myself through several of the videos just to keep watching.
In classroom sessions would really compliment the other videos.
Feb 13, 2016
Feb 13, 2016
Great Course I really Recommend it to all of those entrepreneurs who really wanted to increase their possibilities to success into their business plans
Mar 6, 2016
Mar 6, 2016
excellent course. I work in a startup and i find this course very relevant to how I interact with customers, and how to set business priorities
Jul 25, 2017
Jul 25, 2017
This was a very informative course and I would highly recommend it to anyone who's eager to learn the basics of formulating a business model.
Apr 23, 2020
Apr 23, 2020
This course was enchanting!!! Thanks to the course I was able to collect invaluable knowledge as well as experience, which will lead me towards success in the upcoming future. Thank you so much!
May 27, 2020
May 27, 2020
Course design is really good. All the speakers have given good inputs which are very much needed for entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into the market place.
Jan 30, 2021
Jan 30, 2021
Great course to learn about Innovation for Entrepreneurship. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
May 28, 2020
May 28, 2020
Course is very detailed and content is rich. The method of delivery and the quality of the lecture videos is quite high and commendable.
Mar 14, 2020
Mar 14, 2020
Nice learning experience with this course.Seeing forward to use the knowledge attained from this course in real life situations.
Feb 7, 2016
Feb 7, 2016
Excellent course! The absolute BEST course an entrepreneur can take to learn how to truly grown and expand their business!
Jan 31, 2021
Jan 31, 2021
Excellent course, which helped gain a lot of knowledge from great faculty, thank you university of Maryland and Coursera
Mar 27, 2020
Mar 27, 2020
This course was awesome. Got to learn about the core idea behind innovation for entrepreneurs.
Jun 3, 2020
Jun 3, 2020
Excellent course, thank you! I really learn about the business models for entrepreneurship.
Sep 3, 2017
Sep 3, 2017
One of the best courses I've done on entrepreneurship. Very concise and direct learnings.
Aug 26, 2017
Aug 26, 2017
thanks for this course. because of this it guide me for my plan to build my own startup
Aug 31, 2016
Aug 31, 2016
I recommend this course to everyone who wants to be an Entrepreneur.You wont regret it
Apr 8, 2016
Apr 8, 2016
I found it very helpful. The lecutures are consistent and have interesting examples.
Apr 17, 2020
Apr 17, 2020
The content provided for reading can be more indulging otherwise it's awesome MOOC
Apr 3, 2019
Apr 3, 2019
Good platform for those who want to learn more about anything they need to do.
Jan 3, 2021
Jan 3, 2021
From this course, I learned a lot about business processes and strategies.
Nov 13, 2020
Nov 13, 2020
this course has really benefited my start up. i recommend it to everyone.