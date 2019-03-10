Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Developing Innovative Ideas for New Companies: The First Step in Entrepreneurship by University of Maryland, College Park

4.7
stars
1,220 ratings
270 reviews

About the Course

This course assists aspiring and active entrepreneurs in developing great ideas into great companies. With strong economies presenting rich opportunities for new venture creation, and challenging economic times presenting the necessity for many to make their own job, the need to develop the skills to develop and act on innovative business opportunities is increasingly vital. Using proven content, methods, and models for new venture opportunity assessment and analysis, you will learn how to: * Identify and analyze entrepreneurial opportunities; * Enhance your entrepreneurial mindset; * Improve your strategic decision-making; and * Build innovative business models. Our goal is to demystify the startup process, and to help you build the skills to identify and act on innovative opportunities now, and in the future. With this course, students experience a sampling of the ideas and techniques explored in the University of Maryland's master's degree in technology entrepreneurship, an innovative, 100% online program. Learn more at http://mte.umd.edu/landing....

Top reviews

YJ

Oct 18, 2020

Thanks for providing this exceptional material, which clarifies and inspires people to launch their dreams into realities. Never is easy, but having this lectures as a tools to achieve them is great.

HD

Jul 21, 2021

It's really a great course providing insights and tools for generating Innovative Ideas. Most importantly, the examples and illustrations taken from the real market makes the concepts crystal clear.

1 - 25 of 271 Reviews for Developing Innovative Ideas for New Companies: The First Step in Entrepreneurship

By Heyman F M

Mar 10, 2019

My experience was very good, thank you for designing this course and I hope to put everything I learn into practice in my special coffee project.

By Robert N

Dec 5, 2017

This is the most enlightening course I've taken since graduating from Ashford University four years ago. I've been looking for the right place to continue my graduate work and if the next 3 courses in this specialization are nearly as good as Dr. Green's First Step in Entrepreneurship, I'll be magnetized to UofMaryland's Technology Entrepreneurship Masters Degree!

By Cosmos

Oct 17, 2018

I know nothing about entrepreneurship and after this course I was capable to analyse critically a venture. I learned about risk assessment, competition, customer needs identification and business planning.

By Álesson R S

Dec 19, 2018

I loved the course, very rich of real cases facilitating the understanding

By Mario S

Dec 30, 2017

very insightful...lots of examples and sample cases...totally enjoyed it.

By Sardar W A K

Oct 7, 2018

I recommend this course, Extremely knowledgeable, in the beginning i thought it will be just a another book of bore-dome but it covers all the topics and questions in well manner, in every step it proved me wrong and i didn't get up from this course until i had completed it. I am very thank full to "coursera" and Dr, James for this effort.

By Princess D C

Mar 20, 2019

A very extensive course that gives you the right framework and right mindset in developing innovative ideas for new companies. A must for someone who is a learner who has a vision for the future. I highly recommend this course for everyone planning to build

By YANAPU J

Oct 19, 2020

Thanks for providing this exceptional material, which clarifies and inspires people to launch their dreams into realities. Never is easy, but having this lectures as a tools to achieve them is great.

By Deepthi B

May 29, 2020

It is very flexible. The course helps to gather more information and teaches the actual proceedings of how the industry in working at present. The exams and assignments were fun to do too!

By Swarnim V

Jul 31, 2020

Sir john green has simplified the course so much that even someone who doesn't have any background in entrepreneurship can understand it.

Looking forward to learn more from him.

By TAHIR M S G

Feb 21, 2021

This course gives a spiritual strength to the entrepreneurs by providing the utmost information required to start a business as an entrepreneur.

By ABHAY K

Feb 2, 2019

This is very nice course for the people who wants to start their own startup. This course really helps to make different types of decisions.

By Nirmala N V

Mar 26, 2019

Was a very well organized module. Was really more informative than even a few accelerator programs I've been in.

By Nobel D M

Dec 4, 2018

Excellent.....extremely educative with videos and presentations on how a business has to perform.

By Parth J

Feb 24, 2018

Amazingly insightful course, especially for beginners like me.

By Trevor T

May 9, 2018

Great professor. Learned so much!

By Shreyashi C

Dec 11, 2018

An excellent course

By Noman S

Nov 30, 2017

Simply ... The best

By Seamol N M

Feb 6, 2019

Great expirience

By Alaa J S

Feb 26, 2018

Simple and good.

By saqib w k

Oct 9, 2018

amazing course

By Andres V

Jan 9, 2019

Simply Great

By Sauron Y

Apr 2, 2018

Buen curso!

By Guilherme M

Nov 7, 2018

Excelente!

By JACOB O O

Oct 22, 2018

Fantastic!

