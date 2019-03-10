YJ
Oct 18, 2020
Thanks for providing this exceptional material, which clarifies and inspires people to launch their dreams into realities. Never is easy, but having this lectures as a tools to achieve them is great.
HD
Jul 21, 2021
It's really a great course providing insights and tools for generating Innovative Ideas. Most importantly, the examples and illustrations taken from the real market makes the concepts crystal clear.
By Heyman F M•
Mar 10, 2019
My experience was very good, thank you for designing this course and I hope to put everything I learn into practice in my special coffee project.
By Robert N•
Dec 5, 2017
This is the most enlightening course I've taken since graduating from Ashford University four years ago. I've been looking for the right place to continue my graduate work and if the next 3 courses in this specialization are nearly as good as Dr. Green's First Step in Entrepreneurship, I'll be magnetized to UofMaryland's Technology Entrepreneurship Masters Degree!
By Cosmos•
Oct 17, 2018
I know nothing about entrepreneurship and after this course I was capable to analyse critically a venture. I learned about risk assessment, competition, customer needs identification and business planning.
By Álesson R S•
Dec 19, 2018
I loved the course, very rich of real cases facilitating the understanding
By Mario S•
Dec 30, 2017
very insightful...lots of examples and sample cases...totally enjoyed it.
By Sardar W A K•
Oct 7, 2018
I recommend this course, Extremely knowledgeable, in the beginning i thought it will be just a another book of bore-dome but it covers all the topics and questions in well manner, in every step it proved me wrong and i didn't get up from this course until i had completed it. I am very thank full to "coursera" and Dr, James for this effort.
By Princess D C•
Mar 20, 2019
A very extensive course that gives you the right framework and right mindset in developing innovative ideas for new companies. A must for someone who is a learner who has a vision for the future. I highly recommend this course for everyone planning to build
By YANAPU J•
Oct 19, 2020
Thanks for providing this exceptional material, which clarifies and inspires people to launch their dreams into realities. Never is easy, but having this lectures as a tools to achieve them is great.
By Deepthi B•
May 29, 2020
It is very flexible. The course helps to gather more information and teaches the actual proceedings of how the industry in working at present. The exams and assignments were fun to do too!
By Swarnim V•
Jul 31, 2020
Sir john green has simplified the course so much that even someone who doesn't have any background in entrepreneurship can understand it.
Looking forward to learn more from him.
By TAHIR M S G•
Feb 21, 2021
This course gives a spiritual strength to the entrepreneurs by providing the utmost information required to start a business as an entrepreneur.
By ABHAY K•
Feb 2, 2019
This is very nice course for the people who wants to start their own startup. This course really helps to make different types of decisions.
By Nirmala N V•
Mar 26, 2019
Was a very well organized module. Was really more informative than even a few accelerator programs I've been in.
By Nobel D M•
Dec 4, 2018
Excellent.....extremely educative with videos and presentations on how a business has to perform.
By Parth J•
Feb 24, 2018
Amazingly insightful course, especially for beginners like me.
By Trevor T•
May 9, 2018
Great professor. Learned so much!
By Shreyashi C•
Dec 11, 2018
An excellent course
By Noman S•
Nov 30, 2017
Simply ... The best
By Seamol N M•
Feb 6, 2019
Great expirience
By Alaa J S•
Feb 26, 2018
Simple and good.
By saqib w k•
Oct 9, 2018
amazing course
By Andres V•
Jan 9, 2019
Simply Great
By Sauron Y•
Apr 2, 2018
Buen curso!
By Guilherme M•
Nov 7, 2018
Excelente!
By JACOB O O•
Oct 22, 2018
Fantastic!