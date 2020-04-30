About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Venture Capital
  • Financial Statement
  • Finance
  • Entrepreneurship
Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Defining the Opportunity

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 83 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Discovering the Customer

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 46 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Understanding Customers

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Creating the Marketing and Sales Strategy

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business

