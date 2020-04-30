Integrate the tools and concepts from the specialization courses to develop a comprehensive business plan. Choose to enhance new venture concepts previously explored in specialization courses, or develop a new concept for this capstone project. Develop a comprehensive, customer-validated business model and create an investor pitch for the concept.
This course is part of the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Venture Capital
- Financial Statement
- Finance
- Entrepreneurship
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Defining the Opportunity
Value innovation, your solution, and your initial business model canvas
Discovering the Customer
Discovering the customer and interviewing customers
Understanding Customers
Analyzing customers
Creating the Marketing and Sales Strategy
Marketing mix, sales forecasting, and managing the sales pipeline
Reviews
- 5 stars78.82%
- 4 stars16.21%
- 3 stars3.60%
- 2 stars0.45%
- 1 star0.90%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENTREPRENEURSHIP CAPSTONE
this is a very good specialization course for entrepreneur to be. I recommend it to everyone
wonderful, i started this specialization 2 years ago, but had to stop.. am so fulfilled doing this again. thanks for the opportunity. we will surely meet at the top fellow course mates
Great course content for a recap of everything done in module 1 to 3.
Amazing course experience it was worth the time and sacrifice
About the Entrepreneurship: Launching an Innovative Business Specialization
Develop your entrepreneurial mindset and skill sets, learn how to bring innovations to market, and craft a business model to successfully launch your new business.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.