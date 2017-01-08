OS
Mar 18, 2018
wonderful, i started this specialization 2 years ago, but had to stop.. am so fulfilled doing this again. thanks for the opportunity. we will surely meet at the top fellow course mates
Jan 29, 2021
Great course to learn about Entrepreneurship. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
By Isabelle B•
Jan 8, 2017
A very good process to validate your idea for a new business. 2 optional resources that were introduced in an earlier course of the same program - Business Model Generation (Osterwalder, Pigneur) and Blue Ocean Strategy (Kim, Maubongne) - proved indispensable for this program finale. I continue to turn to these books to tool my new businesses. The Capstone, and the program in general, became the turning point in my entrepreneurial development.
By Owojaiye o s•
By Kasuntha M•
By Katleho M•
Sep 26, 2020
this has been a great experience overall. Never thought I had this in Me and for that I am eternally greatfull.
By Nitin J•
Jan 2, 2016
A Must course, which every individual should take before entering into the awesome would of Entrepreneurship.
By Salihu I I•
Oct 9, 2021
This is the best course that teaches the overall business and running start up in simple terms
By Ibrahima K•
Mar 18, 2016
this is a very good specialization course for entrepreneur to be. I recommend it to everyone
By Samuel O•
Aug 22, 2021
it has been the most interesting course and strongly recommends people to take them
By Luciana L•
Jul 13, 2016
A great opportunity to learn and experience the first steps to start a new venture!
By Yawalkar V M•
Aug 28, 2020
Lots of things to learn, Thank you Coursera and Enterepreneueship Capstone Team.
By Patrick R•
Jun 24, 2019
Comprehensive, depth, breadth and quality materials for study and application.
By Phoebe Q•
Oct 22, 2021
Tiring but worth it. Excellence Exposure. Beautiful learning experience
By Henry D•
May 1, 2020
Great course content for a recap of everything done in module 1 to 3.
By TEKOH P A•
Dec 30, 2020
Amazing course experience it was worth the time and sacrifice
By Delali X•
Sep 5, 2021
excellent and practical apporach to entrepreneurship.
By Ernest M•
Feb 12, 2021
very great course to introduce me to business startup.
By Anton P•
Dec 31, 2016
Awesome course. I was enjoying every minute in it.
By Kristina R•
Jul 4, 2020
Good summary. Brings all the points together.
By Moureen C•
Oct 30, 2016
I am so grateful ....thank you
By Shady E A•
Feb 17, 2021
Great Content to Learn
By Chairman M•
Dec 28, 2015
Great course indeed
By Trinh T H•
Feb 28, 2021
A perfect course!
By KARAN V•
Feb 19, 2021
Really enjoyed it
By Joseph O•
Jun 27, 2017
AWESOME! SUPERB!!
By SANDRA B•
Oct 30, 2016
thank you so much