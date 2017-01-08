Chevron Left
Back to Entrepreneurship Capstone

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Entrepreneurship Capstone by University of Maryland, College Park

4.7
stars
219 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

Integrate the tools and concepts from the specialization courses to develop a comprehensive business plan. Choose to enhance new venture concepts previously explored in specialization courses, or develop a new concept for this capstone project. Develop a comprehensive, customer-validated business model and create an investor pitch for the concept. With this course, students experience a sampling of the ideas and techniques explored in the University of Maryland's master's degree in technology entrepreneurship, an innovative 100% online program. Learn more at http://mte.umd.edu....

Top reviews

OS

Mar 18, 2018

wonderful, i started this specialization 2 years ago, but had to stop.. am so fulfilled doing this again. thanks for the opportunity. we will surely meet at the top fellow course mates

KM

Jan 29, 2021

Great course to learn about Entrepreneurship. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 43 Reviews for Entrepreneurship Capstone

By Isabelle B

Jan 8, 2017

A very good process to validate your idea for a new business. 2 optional resources that were introduced in an earlier course of the same program - Business Model Generation (Osterwalder, Pigneur) and Blue Ocean Strategy (Kim, Maubongne) - proved indispensable for this program finale. I continue to turn to these books to tool my new businesses. The Capstone, and the program in general, became the turning point in my entrepreneurial development.

By Owojaiye o s

Mar 19, 2018

wonderful, i started this specialization 2 years ago, but had to stop.. am so fulfilled doing this again. thanks for the opportunity. we will surely meet at the top fellow course mates

By Kasuntha M

Jan 30, 2021

Great course to learn about Entrepreneurship. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.

By Katleho M

Sep 26, 2020

this has been a great experience overall. Never thought I had this in Me and for that I am eternally greatfull.

By Nitin J

Jan 2, 2016

A Must course, which every individual should take before entering into the awesome would of Entrepreneurship.

By Salihu I I

Oct 9, 2021

This is the best course that teaches the overall business and running start up in simple terms

By Ibrahima K

Mar 18, 2016

this is a very good specialization course for entrepreneur to be. I recommend it to everyone

By Samuel O

Aug 22, 2021

it has been the most interesting course and strongly recommends people to take them

By Luciana L

Jul 13, 2016

A great opportunity to learn and experience the first steps to start a new venture!

By Yawalkar V M

Aug 28, 2020

Lots of things to learn, Thank you Coursera and Enterepreneueship Capstone Team.

By Patrick R

Jun 24, 2019

Comprehensive, depth, breadth and quality materials for study and application.

By Phoebe Q

Oct 22, 2021

Tiring but worth it. Excellence Exposure. Beautiful learning experience

By Henry D

May 1, 2020

Great course content for a recap of everything done in module 1 to 3.

By TEKOH P A

Dec 30, 2020

Amazing course experience it was worth the time and sacrifice

By Delali X

Sep 5, 2021

e​xcellent and practical apporach to entrepreneurship.

By Ernest M

Feb 12, 2021

very great course to introduce me to business startup.

By Anton P

Dec 31, 2016

Awesome course. I was enjoying every minute in it.

By Kristina R

Jul 4, 2020

Good summary. Brings all the points together.

By Moureen C

Oct 30, 2016

I am so grateful ....thank you

By Shady E A

Feb 17, 2021

Great Content to Learn

By Chairman M

Dec 28, 2015

Great course indeed

By Trinh T H

Feb 28, 2021

A perfect course!

By KARAN V

Feb 19, 2021

Really enjoyed it

By Joseph O

Jun 27, 2017

AWESOME! SUPERB!!

By SANDRA B

Oct 30, 2016

thank you so much

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder