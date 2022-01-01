HEC Paris
Skills you'll gain: Business Transformation, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Business Development, Research and Design, Innovation, Communication, Business Strategy, Modeling, Business Analysis, Advertising, Sales
4.7
(445 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Business Transformation, Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Software Engineering, Application Development, Entrepreneurship, Communication, Business Analysis, Modeling, Strategy
4.6
(476 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
University of Copenhagen
Skills you'll gain: Strategy, Behavioral Economics, Project Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Epidemiology, Communication, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Sales, Research and Design, Analysis, Marketing, Business Analysis, User Experience Design, Entrepreneurship, Business Psychology
4.5
(206 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 1-3 Months
University System of Georgia
Skills you'll gain: Software Architecture, Software Engineering, Marketing, Theoretical Computer Science, Customer Relationship Management, Business Design, Research and Design, Business Plan, Finance, Modeling
4.6
(577 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy and Operations, Analysis, Process, Product Management, Business Strategy, Entrepreneurship, Strategy, Sales
4.6
(67 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Marketing, Strategy, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Strategy and Operations, Leadership, Customer Relationship Management, Sales
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours
A business model is a format of work structure that helps companies define the characteristics of their business. In a business model, a company states what they do and what they create, who they sell to and who buys it, and how much money they make versus how much it costs to produce profits.
In other words, a business model helps a company determine how it will create value. Business models tell investors and customers how a particular company plans to solve certain business problems, and in doing so, what the potential upside of the business model might hold. If a company cannot live up to its business model, then it may choose to cease operations.
It's important to learn that business models are the modern assessment vehicle for how businesses are viewed. Learning about business models can help you articulate your own vision down the road when you have great ideas for businesses and need to interest investors in your idea.
When a business forms, it needs to develop and make a case for a business model to gather the basic assumptions about the company's business goal. A business model can also help you learn what path a company will take to chase any potential work opportunity.
When you learn about business models, the knowledge you gain can help you find career work in technology companies, advertising agencies, financial consultancies, banking, manufacturing, and other fields. This is because researching, developing, and creating a business model requires insightful thought and analysis about the business opportunity, the target market, and the potential for the business model.
As you learn about business models, you start to acquire tips and techniques that help define what the business is and in what direction it's headed. That knowledge can help you grow your career faster within a corporation or a startup.
Taking online courses to learn about business models is a smart way to gain real-world insights into how certain companies have evolved to bring their products into the world. You will be exposed to both business innovators and opportunistic dreamers who figured out a way to sell a business model to investors, customers, and the world at large.
When you gain this knowledge, you'll have the tools to go out and develop your own business model to create your own success.