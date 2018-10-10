Have you ever gotten really excited about reading or writing a business plan? You might have started out excited, but I’m going to bet you didn’t stay that way. Let’s be honest- business plans are boring and mostly ignored.
This course is part of the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Some experience with business development and innovation is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
How to create an explicit view of a company or product strategy in 20 minutes (with a little practice!)
How to apply innovation tools from the worlds of design thinking and Lean Startup to your business model design
How to use the Canvas to organize ideas and have better discussions by driving to specifics and linkages between key business drivers
How to apply a test-driven approach to business model innovation
Skills you will gain
- Product/Market Fit
- Business Model
- Product Management
- business focus
- corporate innovation
Some experience with business development and innovation is helpful, but not required.
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Focusing for Profitability and Growth
How do you avoid the distractions that keep companies from innovating their way to organic growth? The best recipe is a hyper focus on finding product/market fit and scaling it. Fortunately, the Canvas is a great way to create that focus. We’ll start the course by looking at the jobs you do for customers and how your particular propositions drive revenue. We’ll also look at how you link those with focused customer journeys to keep these customer-centric linkages healthy and growing.
How do you focus your capabilities and organization to maximize profitability?
How do you develop the team(s) and capabilities you need to find your next big thing? And then scale it before your competition catches up? This week, you’ll learn how to focus your capabilities and assets on delivering to the customer. In particular, we’ll look at three core business model types which have distinct implications for where you should focus your organization with regard to Key Activities, Key Resources, and Key Partners.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.57%
- 4 stars18.22%
- 3 stars4.66%
- 2 stars1.69%
- 1 star0.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATING WITH THE BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS
Great for everyone looking to start and grow a modern business! So many nuggets of wisdom, advice and practical activities for you to do to ensure maximum chances of success
It gave a very practical approach for establishing business models with clear understanding of each and every stage.
This was a very interesting course with very practical examples and it was also interactive in that after every session we were given questions to tackle.
It was incredible. But a main thing which i took was corporate canvas. Thank you, Alex!
About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Growing a business needs a dynamic set of skills, ranging from leadership, employee management, strategy, planning, finance, accounting, ethics, accountability, and profitability.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.