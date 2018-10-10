About this Course

3,904 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level

Some experience with business development and innovation is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to create an explicit view of a company or product strategy in 20 minutes (with a little practice!)

  • How to apply innovation tools from the worlds of design thinking and Lean Startup to your business model design

  • How to use the Canvas to organize ideas and have better discussions by driving to specifics and linkages between key business drivers

  • How to apply a test-driven approach to business model innovation

Skills you will gain

  • Product/Market Fit
  • Business Model
  • Product Management
  • business focus
  • corporate innovation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization
Beginner Level

Some experience with business development and innovation is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Focusing for Profitability and Growth

2 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 81 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How do you focus your capabilities and organization to maximize profitability?

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INNOVATING WITH THE BUSINESS MODEL CANVAS

View all reviews

About the Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization

Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder