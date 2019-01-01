University of Virginia Logo

A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.

Courses and Specializations

Agile Development
Agile Development Specialization

Available now

Business Strategy
Business Strategy Specialization

Available now

Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs
Coding for Designers, Managers, and Entrepreneurs Specialization

Available now

Digital Product Management
Digital Product Management Specialization

Available now

Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business
Entrepreneurship: Growing Your Business Specialization

Available now

Leading the Modern Day Business
Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization

Available now

Pricing Strategy Optimization
Pricing Strategy Optimization Specialization

Available now

Alex Cowan

Alex Cowan

Faculty & Batten Fellow
Darden School of Business
Amane Dannouni

Amane Dannouni

Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group, Singapore
Andrea Zimmerman

Andrea Zimmerman

Learning Engineer
Continuing Medical Education
Anton Korinek

Anton Korinek

Professor
Economics
Bruce Holsinger

Bruce Holsinger

Professor
English
Ching Fong Ong

Ching Fong Ong

Senior Partner and Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group
Edward D. Hess

Edward D. Hess

Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Gregory Fairchild

Gregory Fairchild

Associate Professor & Associate Dean
The Darden School of Business
Jann T. Balmer

Jann T. Balmer

Director of Continuing Medical Education
UVA, School of Medicine
Jared Harris

Jared Harris

Samuel L. Slover Research Chair in Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Jeanne M. Liedtka

Jeanne M. Liedtka

United Technologies Corporation Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Jessica Eldridge

Jessica Eldridge

Innovation and Design Strategist
John Ragosta

John Ragosta

Fellow
Virginia Foundation for the Humanities
Karen Hold

Karen Hold

Founder, Experience Labs
Kimberley Barker, MLIS

Kimberley Barker, MLIS

Manager for Technology Education & Computing
Claude Moore Health Sciences Library
Laura Morgan Roberts

Laura Morgan Roberts

Professor of Practice
Darden School of Business
Leidy Klotz

Leidy Klotz

Associate Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and University of Virginia School of Architecture
Engineering and Architecture
Lili Powell

Lili Powell

Associate Professor
The Darden School of Business
Louis A. Bloomfield

Louis A. Bloomfield

Professor of Physics
Luann J. Lynch

Luann J. Lynch

Almand R. Coleman Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Martin N. Davidson

Martin N. Davidson

Professor, Senior Associate Dean, and Global Chief Diversity Officer
The Darden School of Business
Mary Gentile

Mary Gentile

Creator/Director, Giving Voice To Values and Professor of Practice
Darden School of Business
Michael Lenox

Michael Lenox

Senior Associate Dean and Chief Strategy Officer
Darden School of Business
Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne

Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne

Professor
UVA, School of Medicine
Philip Zelikow

Philip Zelikow

White Burkett Miller Professor of History
Professor Peter S. Onuf

Professor Peter S. Onuf

Thomas Jefferson Memorial Foundation Professor, Emeritus
Corcoran Department of History
Professor Larry J. Sabato

Professor Larry J. Sabato

Robert Kent Gooch Professor of Politics
Director, UVA Center for Politics
R. Edward Freeman

R. Edward Freeman

University Professor; Elis and Signe Olsson Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Rajkumar Venkatesan

Rajkumar Venkatesan

Ronald Trzcinski Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Rebecca Wattam

Rebecca Wattam

Professor
Biocomplexity Institute and Initiative
Ronald T. Wilcox

Ronald T. Wilcox

NewMarket Corporation Professor of Business Administration & Senior Associate Dean for Degree Programs
Marketing
Scott Snell

Scott Snell

E. Thayer Bigelow Research Professor in Business Administration
Darden School of Business
Sean Martin

Sean Martin

Associate Professor
The Darden School of Business
Toni Irving

Toni Irving

Professor of Practice
The Darden School of Business
Yael Grushka-Cockayne

Yael Grushka-Cockayne

Associate Professor of Business Administration
Darden School of Business
