  • How to naturally, habitually tie your team’s work to actionable analytics that help you drive to user value.

  • How to pair your hypotheses on customer personas and problem with analytics.

  • How to test propositions (a la Lean Startup) so you don’t build features no one wants.

  • How to instrument actionable observation into everything you build (a la Lean UX).

  • Software Development
  • Product Management
  • Agile Software Development
Introduction and Customer Analytics

Demand Analytics

UX Analytics

Analytics and Data Science

