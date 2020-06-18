DG
May 12, 2021
I was a bit sceptical at the beginning, but the course proved me wrong. Excellent introduction to data science and its basic concepts, and fits perfectly to the rest of specialization.
MG
Jan 2, 2021
Very exciting course, probably the most exciting part of the specification so far. Helps to fill in the gaps on the theory front and provided a lot of useful practical advice as well.
By Shahrin S•
Jun 18, 2020
Alex Cowan is one of the most generous educator that I know. I have done many of his courses and completing my specialisation. The generosity that Alex demonstrates to truly teach and ensure that you get the knowledge is obvious from how he run his sessions. There are days that I want to quit, but I kept coming back because at the end of it all when you complete the assignment and you get cert, nothing beats that feeling. I wish I could see more of Alex's passion in the courses b y others. If you have done a distance learning programme, you would understand how lonely it can be sometime. And for some of us, doing such courses is the only way thing that we can learn, could afford and are able to do. So courses like this where Alex truly does his best to teach and create a learning community that supports each other commendable. And for that, I thank Alex and Coursera for making that possible. PS - Alex, my only feedback is try not to scribble too much on your slides. Looking forward to more of your classes.
By Davor G•
May 13, 2021
By Poornima S•
May 11, 2020
Another fantastic course from Alex Cowan! Insightful, timely and shares great perspective from experts
By Johannes G S•
Jul 21, 2020
This course touches a slight bit of a huge subject. The theory is fine, but in my opinion it lacks practical exercises. After completing the course, I completely understand what I should be doing and asking, but I have no idea "how" to do it.
By JENNY P Z•
Aug 9, 2021
Fue un excelente curso, aprendí demasiado, me gusto mucho la forma en que exigen para que uno en realidad este atento a la información como las evaluaciones en los videos, excelente, que puedan brindar la opción en espanol y puedan dar la opción de presentar varias veces el examen así uno se da cuenta y recibe feed back para saber que esta incorrecto y que es lo correcto.
By Ivan K•
Aug 8, 2021
Many thanks to Alex Cowan for the informative and useful course. The course provided relevant knowledge, useful opinions of experts (practitioners) and frameworks for managing a Digital product using Agile.
By Archil M•
Dec 13, 2020
Gives thoughtfull ideas on how to manage and make use of data in agile development. Absolutely meets the expectations as it is a beginner level course. Highly recommended.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 15, 2020
Great course to gain knowledge n the subject area specially for the intermediates, i highly recommend this. thank you for the immense support throughout the course.
By Debry W•
Aug 19, 2020
At the beginning I though it was going to be really difficult, but Alex makes the course fun, dynamic and easy to understand! Thank you!
By Shivani B•
Jun 21, 2021
The course is the part of both - Agile and Product Management series; in the course taken under Product Management series, this particular course should have been named as "Product Analytics" . This course delves into the aspects of Product Analytics with an Agile framework as a backdrop. Also, the peer review assignment provides a better understand-ability and allows you to re-imagine and implement the scenario given . And since the Product Management in the modern era has given an equal focus to Product Analytics, I think one should give it a shot !
By Wessel P•
Jun 9, 2020
Of all modules in the Specialization course, this will rate as my second favourite, as a product manager/ Sales individual and even customer-facing PM these skills will provide you with a greater understanding of your client, and how to test your product to ensure you build good products and solutions. Thanks, Alex.
By Mihaly G•
Jan 3, 2021
By Eva T•
Nov 25, 2020
I really appreciated the mixture of video lessons, a lot of quizzes and in particular the several interviews which gave a nice insight into the 'real' world.
By Wollfgang A•
Nov 27, 2020
It is a great course, very well explained and with expert interventions that with their experience, allows us to understand the AGILE world more.
By Gabriel G A B•
Aug 15, 2020
I love this course it gives me the possibility to know and learn new tools that would help me a lot to get better insights for the company.
By Isac S•
Jun 9, 2020
Very enjoyable. The examples were very clear and the interviews very educational. Probably the best course so far in this specialization.
By Ricardo R•
Jan 8, 2021
For those like me who are new to Agile, the course is quite comprehensive and covers the basic principles in a clear way. I recommend.
By Javier D H M•
Jan 9, 2021
Very interesting and useful course, explanation is clear. Enough detail in the Data Science topics that will for sure be very useful
By Keila G G•
Dec 3, 2020
Excelent ! linking agile to data science in an easy very understandable way from which we can dig further in a solid foundation.
By Christopher W•
Nov 20, 2020
This was a really good course for demonstrating how you can apply analytics, not just a run through of the theory. Really good.
By Frédéric V•
Aug 26, 2020
I really love this specialization and each class in it, it is heavy stuff but still if is made pleasant and accessible.
By Jose L M M•
Jan 26, 2022
Great course by Alex Cowan. Videos are great as well as interviews and the assignment. I really enjoyed. Thanks Alex!
By Raman S•
Sep 30, 2020
Thanks Prof. Cowan and team for this course. Not only refreshed many fundamental but learned many new things.
By Salha A a A•
Dec 19, 2020
I totally loved it, everything make sense , i definitely gonna use it in my own projects. thank you so much
By Kareem C•
Jun 24, 2021
This one is the most challenge in the series for me so far. Great work here I learned a lot in this one.