Digital Product Management Specialization
Implement a modern approach to product management. Master the fundamentals that create great teams and products
What you will learn
Create and manage a team charter that drives alignment and autonomy
Lead from the front with actionable design narrative on your customers
Create a culture of experimentation with hypothesis-driven development
Instrument relevant, actionable analytics into your product program
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will go from idea to testable product hypotheses to team charter over the course of the specialization - essentially, the preparation a product manager spinning up a new program would execute. Specifically, you'll draft a focal positioning statement, personas, jobs-to-be-done, value proposition hypotheses, user stories, and integrate them into a team charter.
Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Product Management: Modern Fundamentals
Not so long ago, the job of product manager was about assessing market data, creating requirements, and managing the hand-off to sales/marketing. Maybe you’d talk to a customer somewhere in there and they’d tell you what features they wanted. But companies that manage product that way are dying.
Agile Meets Design Thinking
Despite everyone's good intentions, hard work and solid ideas, too many teams end up creating products that no one wants, no one can use, and no one buys. But it doesn't have to be this way. Agile and design thinking offer a different--and effective--approach to product development, one that results in valuable solutions to meaningful problems. In this course, you’ll learn how to determine what's valuable to a user early in the process--to frontload value--by focusing your team on testable narratives about the user and creating a strong shared perspective.
Hypothesis-Driven Development
To deliver agile outcomes, you have to do more than implement agile processes- you have to create focus around what matters to your user and constantly test your ideas. This is easier said than done, but most of today’s high-functioning innovators have a strong culture of experimentation.
Agile Analytics
Few capabilities focus agile like a strong analytics program. Such a program determines where a team should focus from one agile iteration (sprint) to the next. Successful analytics are rarely hard to understand and are often startling in their clarity. In this course, developed at the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, you'll learn how to build a strong analytics infrastructure for your team, integrating it with the core of your drive to value.
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
