About this Course

161,790 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with software development and product management is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to create the actionable focus to successfully manage your product

  • How to focus your work using modern product management methods

  • How to manage new products and explore new product ideas

  • How to manage and amplify existing products

Skills you will gain

  • Product/Market Fit
  • Product Management
  • Design Thinking
  • Innovation Pipeline
  • Lean Startup
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with software development and product management is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(12,256 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Achieving Focus and #Winning

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Using Today's Product Management Methods

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 113 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Exploring a New Product Idea

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Amplifying an Existing Product

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 105 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL PRODUCT MANAGEMENT: MODERN FUNDAMENTALS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder