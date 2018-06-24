Not so long ago, the job of product manager was about assessing market data, creating requirements, and managing the hand-off to sales/marketing. Maybe you’d talk to a customer somewhere in there and they’d tell you what features they wanted. But companies that manage product that way are dying.
About this Course
Some familiarity with software development and product management is helpful, but not required.
What you will learn
How to create the actionable focus to successfully manage your product
How to focus your work using modern product management methods
How to manage new products and explore new product ideas
How to manage and amplify existing products
Skills you will gain
- Product/Market Fit
- Product Management
- Design Thinking
- Innovation Pipeline
- Lean Startup
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Achieving Focus and #Winning
As a product manager, you and your team will always have more ideas and more requests than you can possibly manage. Making matters still more complicated, part of your job is to develop and then ‘sell’ a particular view of what should happen with your product to diverse stakeholders (engineering, marketing, etc.). How do you do it? Success requires an actionable, testable focus. The successful product manager identifies vivid, testable customer outcomes and creates focus around them. This week we’ll show you how to interface effectively with all your stakeholders to create that actionable focus.
Using Today's Product Management Methods
You’ve probably heard that the days of ‘build it and they will come’ are over. But what exactly should you be doing instead? There’s no shortage of material out there on how to be innovative--but you only have so much time. This week we’ll step through the method’s today’s most successful product managers are using and give you tips to “sell” those methods to your stakeholders. We’ll also show you how to analyze growth, engagement and monetization using qualitative and quantitative methods. You’ll finish the week with an understanding of which methods to apply when and hear from practitioners who are using these methods to make breakthrough products.
Exploring a New Product Idea
Something on the order of 9 out of 10 new products fail. Those sound like daunting odds, but through disciplined exploration an effective PM knows how to make even the improbable probable. This week we’ll show you how to apply your understanding of modern PM methods to exploring new product ideas.
Amplifying an Existing Product
If you want a product that does more than make a big splash, you’ll need to apply what you’ve learned here every week, every sprint to keep that product fresh and relevant. It’s not hard to let a great product get sidetracked and become irrelevant to its users--this happens all the time. Some figures show the portion of features on successful products that are regularly used to be well under 50%. Yikes! In this week, we’ll look at how successful product managers keep their products fresh and focused on valuable outcomes for their users. You’ll learn how to put a focused, sustainable, program in place to keep your product competitive.
I enjoyed this course very much! This course helped me ground myself in some of the core principles of product management and I'm confident that I will take what I've learned and put it into practice.
I really enjoyed this course! The content was interesting and relevant and excellently delivered by Alex Cowan in the videos. I'm looking forward to working through the rest of this Specialization
I'm so happy to receive this certificate in Digital Product Management Modern Fundamentals and with the skill acquire, it will enable me to improve my working ability at my jobsite. Thanks a lot
It was a really wonderful and structured course for Product Managers. There are many techniques which I didn't know and can use now to my product. Recommended course for all type of Product Managers.
