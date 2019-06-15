About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

How do you define a customer-centric strategy you can actually execute?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 61 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

How do you prototype IT solutions people want to use?

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 33 min)

About the Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization

Leading the Modern Day Business

