Now more than ever, corporations are investing heavily in IT. The quality of these investments affect the daily work of millions, yet it’s not uncommon to see industry surveys where the failure rates for IT projects is over 50%. It’s possible to do better and it’s possible to do so consistently. In this two-week course, we’ll step through major challenges within corporate IT and how to address them with the disciplined use of design thinking, Lean Startup, and agile as a team framework.
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
How do you define a customer-centric strategy you can actually execute?
To do strategic IT, you’ve got to have a strategy! Ideally, you need one that’s easy to understand and use as a clear basis for action. That’s what you’ll learn this week.
How do you prototype IT solutions people want to use?
You’ve learned that being more intentional and acquiring and actionable understanding not just of what users say but of what they do is key to delivering successful IT. Now you’re going to learn more detail on how to iteratively prototype and test solutions to make sure not just that they don’t break, but that they deliver superior outcomes.
The course was very useful, I had some challenges understanding the some of the explanation. Finally the conversation video between the two made more clear to me and it was simple to follow the design
very helpful course, I encourage every one who interested in IT strategy to take it.
Now , I got a basic ideas about IT strategy. Really Good course for beginners.
Excellent content, and some of the examples are actually related to real life scenarios. It's good to focus on small and medium businesses instead of talking about Fortune 500 companies all the time
About the Leading the Modern Day Business Specialization
The modern day business is a dynamic enterprise, and leading it now needs a conglomerate of essential skills, ranging from design thinking and digital transformation, to product management and IT.
