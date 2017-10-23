About this Course

Beginner Level

Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to evaluate and explain the relevance of concepts and practices from the agile development methodologies

  • How to create a strong shared perspective and drive to value using design methods like personas and problem scenarios

  • How to diagnose what software will be valuable to the user and how to test your ideas using agile user stories and prototypes

  • How to facilitate narrative collaboration with user stories and prototypes

Skills you will gain

  • agile user stories
  • User Experience Design (UXD)
  • Agile Software Development
  • Product Management
  • Software Development
Beginner Level

Some familiarity with software development is helpful, but not required.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Problems Agile Solves

2 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 103 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Focusing Your Agile with Personas, Problem Scenarios, and Alternatives

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 70 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Getting to Great Agile User Stories

1 hour to complete
15 videos (Total 77 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Focusing on Customer Value with User Stories

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min)

