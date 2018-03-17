About this Course

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to drive valuable outcomes for your user and reduce waste for your team by diagnosing and prioritizing what you need to know about them

  • How to focus your practice of agile by pairing qualitative and quantitative analytics

  • How to do just enough research when you need it by running design sprints

  • How to accelerate value delivery by investing in your product pipeline

Skills you will gain

  • Usability Testing
  • Continuous Delivery
  • hypothesis-driven development
  • Lean Startup
University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

How Do We Know if We're Building for a User that Doesn't Exist?

Week 2
2

Week 2

How Do We Reduce Waste & Increase Wins by Testing Our Propositions Before We Build Them?

Week 3
3

Week 3

How Do We Consistently Deliver Great Usability?

Week 4
4

Week 4

How Do We Invest to Move Fast?

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

