What you will learn

  • Define a composite hypothesis and the level of significance for a test with a composite null hypothesis.

  • Define a test statistic, level of significance, and the rejection region for a hypothesis test. Give the form of a rejection region.

  • Perform tests concerning a true population variance.

  • Compute the sampling distributions for the sample mean and sample minimum of the exponential distribution.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Fundamental Concepts of Hypothesis Testing

8 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 70 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Composite Tests, Power Functions, and P-Values

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 125 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

t-Tests and Two-Sample Tests

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 140 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Beyond Normality

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 118 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

