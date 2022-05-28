About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Intro Statistics and Foundational Math

Approx. 35 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Express why Statistical Learning is important and how it can be used.

  • Identify the strengths, weaknesses and caveats of different models and choose the most appropriate model for a given statistical problem.

  • Determine what type of data and problems require supervised vs. unsupervised techniques.

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Data Science
  • R Programming
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Statistical Learning Introduction

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Accuracy

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Simple Linear Regression

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Multiple Linear Regression

10 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 35 min)

