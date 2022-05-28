Introduction to Statistical Learning will explore concepts in statistical modeling, such as when to use certain models, how to tune those models, and if other options will provide certain trade-offs. We will cover Regression, Classification, Trees, Resampling, Unsupervised techniques, and much more!
Express why Statistical Learning is important and how it can be used.
Identify the strengths, weaknesses and caveats of different models and choose the most appropriate model for a given statistical problem.
Determine what type of data and problems require supervised vs. unsupervised techniques.
- Statistics
- Data Science
- R Programming
University of Colorado Boulder
Statistical Learning Introduction
Introduction to overarching and foundational concepts in Statistical Learning.
Accuracy
Exploration into assessing models in different situations. How do we define a "best" model for given data?
Simple Linear Regression
Introduction to Simple Linear Regression, such as when and how to use it.
Multiple Linear Regression
A deep dive into multiple linear regression, a strong and extremely popular technique for a continuous target.
