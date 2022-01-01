- Linear Model
- R Programming
- Statistical Model
- regression
- Calculus
- and probability theory.
- Linear Algebra
Correctly analyze and apply tools of regression analysis to model relationship between variables and make predictions given a set of input variables.
Successfully conduct experiments based on best practices in experimental design.
Use advanced statistical modeling techniques, such as generalized linear and additive models, to model wide range of real-world relationships.
Learners will master the application and implementation of statistical models through auto-graded and peer reviewed Jupyter Notebook assignments. In these assignments, learners will use real-world data and advanced statistical modeling techniques to answer important scientific and business questions.
Calculus, linear algebra, and probability theory.
Modern Regression Analysis in R
This course will provide a set of foundational statistical modeling tools for data science. In particular, students will be introduced to methods, theory, and applications of linear statistical models, covering the topics of parameter estimation, residual diagnostics, goodness of fit, and various strategies for variable selection and model comparison. Attention will also be given to the misuse of statistical models and ethical implications of such misuse.
ANOVA and Experimental Design
This second course in statistical modeling will introduce students to the study of the analysis of variance (ANOVA), analysis of covariance (ANCOVA), and experimental design. ANOVA and ANCOVA, presented as a type of linear regression model, will provide the mathematical basis for designing experiments for data science applications. Emphasis will be placed on important design-related concepts, such as randomization, blocking, factorial design, and causality. Some attention will also be given to ethical issues raised in experimentation.
Generalized Linear Models and Nonparametric Regression
In the final course of the statistical modeling for data science program, learners will study a broad set of more advanced statistical modeling tools. Such tools will include generalized linear models (GLMs), which will provide an introduction to classification (through logistic regression); nonparametric modeling, including kernel estimators, smoothing splines; and semi-parametric generalized additive models (GAMs). Emphasis will be placed on a firm conceptual understanding of these tools. Attention will also be given to ethical issues raised by using complicated statistical models.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
