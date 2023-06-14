University of Colorado Boulder
Statistical Learning for Data Science Specialization
University of Colorado Boulder

Statistical Learning for Data Science Specialization

Advanced Stats for Data Science Mastery. Master knowledge and skills to communicate model choices and interpretations effectively

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Osita Onyejekwe
James Bird

Instructors: Osita Onyejekwe

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Express why Statistical Learning is important and how it can be used.

  • Explain the pros and cons of certain models in certain situations.

  • Apply many regression and classification techniques.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(5 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

4 months at 9 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Colorado Boulder
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Regression and Classification

Course 134 hours

What you'll learn

  • Express why Statistical Learning is important and how it can be used.

  • Identify the strengths, weaknesses and caveats of different models and choose the most appropriate model for a given statistical problem.

  • Determine what type of data and problems require supervised vs. unsupervised techniques.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Modeling
Category: Data Science
Category: Machine Learning
Category: Statistical Analysis
Category: R Programming

Resampling, Selection and Splines

Course 215 hours

What you'll learn

  • Apply resampling methods in order to obtain additional information about fitted models.

  • Optimize fitting procedures to improve prediction accuracy and interpretability.

  • Identify the benefits and approach of non-linear models.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Statistics
Category: Data Science
Category: Selection
Category: Resampling
Category: Splines

Trees, SVM and Unsupervised Learning

Course 312 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the advantages and disadvantages of trees, and how and when to use them.

  • Apply SVMs for binary classification or K > 2 classes.

  • Analyze the strengths and weaknesses of neural networks compared to other machine learning algorithms, such as SVMs.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Statistics
Category: Unsupervised Learning
Category: regression
Category: Trees
Category: Support Vector Machine (SVM)

Instructors

Osita Onyejekwe
University of Colorado Boulder
2 Courses706 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions