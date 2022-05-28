This course introduces statistical inference, sampling distributions, and confidence intervals. Students will learn how to define and construct good estimators, method of moments estimation, maximum likelihood estimation, and methods of constructing confidence intervals that will extend to more general settings.
This course is part of the Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.
What you will learn
Identify characteristics of “good” estimators and be able to compare competing estimators.
Construct sound estimators using the techniques of maximum likelihood and method of moments estimation.
Construct and interpret confidence intervals for one and two population means, one and two population proportions, and a population variance.
Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Point Estimation
In this module you will learn how to estimate parameters from a large population based only on information from a small sample. You will learn about desirable properties that can be used to help you to differentiate between good and bad estimators. We will review the concepts of expectation, variance, and covariance, and you will be introduced to a formal, yet intuitive, method of estimation known as the "method of moments".
Maximum Likelihood Estimation
Large Sample Properties of Maximum Likelihood Estimators
In this module we will explore large sample properties of maximum likelihood estimators including asymptotic unbiasedness and asymptotic normality. We will learn how to compute the “Cramér–Rao lower bound” which gives us a benchmark for the smallest possible variance for an unbiased estimator.
Confidence Intervals Involving the Normal Distribution
About the Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
This program is designed to provide the learner with a solid foundation in probability theory to prepare for the broader study of statistics. It will also introduce the learner to the fundamentals of statistics and statistical theory and will equip the learner with the skills required to perform fundamental statistical analysis of a data set in the R programming language.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.