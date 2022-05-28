About this Course

27,267 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Intermediate Level

Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify characteristics of “good” estimators and be able to compare competing estimators.

  • Construct sound estimators using the techniques of maximum likelihood and method of moments estimation.

  • Construct and interpret confidence intervals for one and two population means, one and two population proportions, and a population variance.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Intermediate Level

Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Point Estimation

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 142 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Maximum Likelihood Estimation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 67 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Large Sample Properties of Maximum Likelihood Estimators

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Confidence Intervals Involving the Normal Distribution

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 99 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization

Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder