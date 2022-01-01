- Inference
- Statistics
- Data Science
- Probability
- central limit theorem
- continuous random variables
- Bayes' Theorem
- discrete random variables
Data Science Foundations: Statistical Inference Specialization
Build Your Statistical Skills for Data Science. Master the Statistics Necessary for Data Science
Offered By
What you will learn
Explain why probability is important to statistics and data science.
See the relationship between conditional and independent events in a statistical experiment.
Calculate the expectation and variance of several random variables and develop some intuition.
Identify characteristics of “good” estimators and be able to compare competing estimators.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will practice new probability skills. including fundamental statistical analysis of data sets, by completing exercises in Jupyter Notebooks. In addition, learners will test their knowledge by completing benchmark quizzes throughout the courses.
Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.
Sequence in calculus up through Calculus II (preferably multivariate calculus) and some programming experience in R.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Probability Theory: Foundation for Data Science
Understand the foundations of probability and its relationship to statistics and data science. We’ll learn what it means to calculate a probability, independent and dependent outcomes, and conditional events. We’ll study discrete and continuous random variables and see how this fits with data collection. We’ll end the course with Gaussian (normal) random variables and the Central Limit Theorem and understand its fundamental importance for all of statistics and data science.
Statistical Inference for Estimation in Data Science
This course introduces statistical inference, sampling distributions, and confidence intervals. Students will learn how to define and construct good estimators, method of moments estimation, maximum likelihood estimation, and methods of constructing confidence intervals that will extend to more general settings.
Statistical Inference and Hypothesis Testing in Data Science Applications
This course will focus on theory and implementation of hypothesis testing, especially as it relates to applications in data science. Students will learn to use hypothesis tests to make informed decisions from data. Special attention will be given to the general logic of hypothesis testing, error and error rates, power, simulation, and the correct computation and interpretation of p-values. Attention will also be given to the misuse of testing concepts, especially p-values, and the ethical implications of such misuse.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.